MJH Life Sciences :™ Hosts Pharma CEO Roundtable on Market Impact of COVID-19

Pharma leaders discuss how the pandemic has affected their organizations, forced a shift in tactics and spurred innovation

Hosted by its popular industry brand, Pharmaceutical Executive®, MJH Life Sciences™ organized a closed virtual roundtable, “Pharmaceutical CEO Leadership During the Pandemic.”

The roundtable brought together the CEOs of 11 pharmaceutical companies, representing start-up biotech and small to midsize pharma companies, to discuss how COVID-19 has impacted their organizations and pharma as a whole, necessitated a shift in tactics and spurred innovation.

“The insights shared by these CEOs offer a glimpse into the future of pharma in the wake of COVID-19, from product launches and working with the FDA to clinical trials and market access,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. “Having these leaders come together at this unprecedented time to share their learnings as they work toward a common goal offers a vision of optimism and innovation for the road ahead.”

The roundtable included the following CEOs:

James A. Barlow Jr., MBA , president and CEO, ImmunoGenesis Inc.

, president and CEO, ImmunoGenesis Inc. Liz Barrett, president and CEO, UroGen Pharma Ltd.

president and CEO, UroGen Pharma Ltd. Michael Castagna, CEO, MannKind Corporation.

CEO, MannKind Corporation. John F. Crowley, chairman and CEO, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

chairman and CEO, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Hervé Hoppenot , chairman, president and CEO, Incyte Corp.

, chairman, president and CEO, Incyte Corp. Michael G. Kauffman , M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and CEO, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

, co-founder and CEO, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Steven Lo , president and CEO, Zosano Pharma Inc.

, president and CEO, Zosano Pharma Inc. Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., president and CEO, Exelixis Inc.

president and CEO, Exelixis Inc. Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., founder, president and CEO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

founder, president and CEO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Clay B. Siegall , Ph.D., chairman, president and CEO, Seattle Genetics Inc.

, chairman, president and CEO, Seattle Genetics Inc. Tim Whitten, president and CEO, Taiho Oncology Inc.

The information gleaned from the discussion is now available on PharmExec.com and will be published in an upcoming issue.

About MJH Life Sciences™

MJH Life Sciences™ is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

About Pharmaceutical Executive®

Pharmaceutical Executive® is a multimedia platform that offers news, opinions, analysis, features and executive profiles. The magazine and its website serve as a forum for industry leaders to exchange opinions, experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, strategies and tactics. Pharmaceutical Executive®is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200604005513/en/