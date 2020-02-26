MJH Life Sciences™ Launches Aesthetic Authority™

With a monthly print publication and a strong digital presence, Aesthetic Authority™ provides a robust range of content across the evolving medical aesthetic industry.

Aesthetic Authority™, a multispecialty platform delivering content to advance the discipline of aesthetic medicine, is the newest addition to the growing portfolio of MJH Life Sciences™ media brands. A sister editorial resource to Dermatology Times®, Aesthetic Authority™ will be unveiled to industry experts and partners alike at the 2020 American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery Annual Scientific Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We are extremely excited to extend and build upon our existing reach in dermatology with the launch of Aesthetic Authority™,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Aesthetic Authority™. “It is our hope to contribute to the growth of this evolving clinical landscape and serve as an integral resource for the safe and effective practice of aesthetics well into the future.”

Created by and designed for today’s aesthetic practitioners, Aesthetic Authority™ educates and empowers a multispecialty generation of industry professionals by offering a renewed perspective on safe practices and the importance of building a business with integrity.

“The aesthetic specialty is constantly evolving with new technologies, techniques, products, business challenges and legal issues for a growing scope of practitioners and patients,” said Editor Eliza Cabana. “Aesthetic Authority™ is a fresh, diverse and relevant forum in which aesthetic physicians can teach and learn from one another and find the tools to be successful business owners and entrepreneurs.”

The brand features an extensive editorial advisory board of trusted experts. In addition to exploring timely topics, Aesthetic Authority™ will regularly feature content in the following treatment categories both online and in print:

Body contouring

Hair

Injectables

Lasers

Regenerative

Skin care

