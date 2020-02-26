Log in
MJH Life Sciences™ Launches Aesthetic Authority™

02/26/2020 | 12:17pm EST

With a monthly print publication and a strong digital presence, Aesthetic Authority™ provides a robust range of content across the evolving medical aesthetic industry.

Aesthetic Authority™, a multispecialty platform delivering content to advance the discipline of aesthetic medicine, is the newest addition to the growing portfolio of MJH Life Sciences™ media brands. A sister editorial resource to Dermatology Times®, Aesthetic Authority™ will be unveiled to industry experts and partners alike at the 2020 American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery Annual Scientific Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

We are extremely excited to extend and build upon our existing reach in dermatology with the launch of Aesthetic Authority™,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Aesthetic Authority™. “It is our hope to contribute to the growth of this evolving clinical landscape and serve as an integral resource for the safe and effective practice of aesthetics well into the future.”

Created by and designed for today’s aesthetic practitioners, Aesthetic Authority™ educates and empowers a multispecialty generation of industry professionals by offering a renewed perspective on safe practices and the importance of building a business with integrity.

“The aesthetic specialty is constantly evolving with new technologies, techniques, products, business challenges and legal issues for a growing scope of practitioners and patients,” said Editor Eliza Cabana. “Aesthetic Authority is a fresh, diverse and relevant forum in which aesthetic physicians can teach and learn from one another and find the tools to be successful business owners and entrepreneurs.”

The brand features an extensive editorial advisory board of trusted experts. In addition to exploring timely topics, Aesthetic Authority™ will regularly feature content in the following treatment categories both online and in print:

  • Body contouring
  • Hair
  • Injectables
  • Lasers
  • Regenerative
  • Skin care

To explore the new Aesthetic Authority™ website and stay current on industry trends, click here.

Follow the Aesthetic Authority™ social channels: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Youtube

About Aesthetic Authority

Aesthetic Authority is a multispecialty platform providing robust content in the evolving medical aesthetic landscape. Aesthetic Authority™ informs the new paradigm of aesthetic practitioners with the information and resources needed to practice safely and efficaciously and with integrity. Aesthetic Authority™ is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2020
