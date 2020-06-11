Log in
MJH Life Sciences :™ Launches Medical World News®

06/11/2020 | 11:02am EDT

A first-of-its-kind 24-hour news channel for health care professionals (HCPs), by health care professionals.

MJH Life Sciences™ has officially launched Medical World News®, a first-of-its-kind 24-hour news program. Content for the program pulls from across all brands within the MJH portfolio, offering insights on the latest news in health care.

“Now more than ever, health care professionals need access to new and emerging information as it happens. With the growth we’ve seen in the consumption of video content across our platforms, we decided now was the best time to launch our own news network,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. “A 24-hour news platform for HCPs, by HCPs, is a revolutionary concept within our industry, which makes this launch all the more exciting. Through Medical World News®, our audiences can digest content in the medium most appealing to them while offering our advertisers a new platform to engage their audience.”

Medical World News® offers easy viewing access across all MJH Life Sciences™ brand sites. News segments provide clinicians with breaking health care news, live updates and opinions on what it all means in day-to-day practice. The channel taps leading experts to answer tough questions and offers cross-specialty feedback for multidisciplinary approaches to treatments and guidelines.

“Launching a news channel is a unique opportunity to provide clinicians with the perspectives of specialists across the health care spectrum, not just within their own area of expertise,” said Silas Inman, senior vice president of content for MJH Life Sciences™. “Symptoms of various disease states often cross specialty barriers—never has that been more apparent than as we’ve seen with COVID-19. Having that extra insight can make a world of difference to a patient.”

For more information and to view Medical World News®, click here.

About MJH Life Sciences™

MJH Life Sciences™ is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
