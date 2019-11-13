MJH Life Sciences™ Publications Win Big at 2019 Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards Gala

Three multimedia platforms spanning oncology, cannabis technology and practice management receive prestigious honors for editorial content and design

MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, is proud to announce that CURE® magazine, Cannabis Science and Technology and Medical Economics® won first place across a range of categories at this year’s Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards gala on Oct. 30 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

For more than 25 years, the Eddie and Ozzie Awards have recognized excellence in uncompromising journalism and design.

“It is such an honor that several of our publications were recognized for their continued hard work over the past year providing top-quality content to our readers,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. “This amazing achievement clearly demonstrates how our team collaborates to produce relevant and practical information that meets the needs of our diverse audience.”

The winning publications are as follows:

CURE ® magazine won best healthcare/medical/nursing column for a consumer publication for “Will I Reach My Goal? Pondering Life as a Cancer Survivor ” by Jane Biehl, Ph.D.

® won best healthcare/medical/nursing column for a consumer publication for “Will I Reach My Goal? Pondering Life as a Cancer Survivor by Jane Biehl, Ph.D. Cannabis Science and Technology won best design/new magazine for B2B publications for its November/December 2018 issue.

won best design/new magazine for B2B publications for its November/December 2018 issue. Medical Economics® won best data visualization for B2B publications for its 2018 Medical Economics EHR Scorecard.

In addition, honorable mentions were received by dvm360® for long-form feature content, graphic art, and editorial team of the year, Nutritional Outlook® for feature design, and CURE® magazine for podcast and single article.

View a full list of Eddie and Ozzie Award winners and finalists here.

