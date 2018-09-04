MJIC Acquires Puff Pack

MJIC,
Inc. (“MJIC” or the “Company”), California’s leading provider of
fully-licensed cannabis wholesale distribution, retail, compliance and
supply chain solutions, announced today the acquisition of Puff Pack, an
online, on-demand subscription service.
Puff Pack, currently based in Los Angeles, boasts a global clientele,
with as many as 3,000 subscribers receiving monthly curated packages
with the latest ancillary products.
“MJIC is making significant progress on our ambitions to be California’s
leading omni-channel operator, connecting every vertical in the cannabis
and ancillary product supply chains. MJIC’s strategic acquisition of
Puff Pack combines two successful businesses for the benefit of our
customers and investors,” said Dmitry Gordeychev, MJIC’s Chief Operating
Officer.
Puff Pack’s operations will be integrated into MJIC’s highly successful
subsidiary Rolling Paper Depot (“RPD”), based in Phoenix, Arizona. MJIC
believes that the operational support the Puff Pack business unit will
receive as part of the Company’s broader ancillary platform will allow
it to aggressively ramp up its subscriber base, generate significant
revenue growth, and achieve considerable operational efficiencies.
“The RPD team is excited to welcome Puff Pack, whose highly successful
subscription packages complement our existing product portfolio, which
we believe will further strengthen our ability to provide a diverse and
high-quality offering to our customers. I look forward to continued
success in collaboration with Puff Pack’s management,” said Jarrod
Smith, MJIC’s President of Unregulated Operations.
Justin Lyle, Chief Executive Officer of Puff Pack, added: “We are proud
to join the MJIC team and believe this acquisition will enable Puff Pack
to grow and allow us to better serve our growing subscriber base. MJIC
and its subsidiaries have a strong track record, and we look forward to
being aligned with an industry leader in compliant cannabis distribution
and services.”
About MJIC, Inc.
MJIC, based in Commerce, California, is the first fully-licensed and
integrated infrastructural and services platform for compliant cannabis.
The Company services the needs of lawful operators across the supply
chain, from the cultivator to the consumer, and from long-haul statewide
commerce to the local last mile. MJIC augments this business-to-business
value proposition with a growing portfolio of owned and operated retail
operations located in major metropolitan markets throughout California
and beyond, including brick-and-mortar dispensaries and local on-demand
delivery services, as well as e-commerce and subscription offerings. To
learn more, please visit: www.mjic.com.
About Puff Pack
Puff Pack markets and sells third-party branded ancillary products to
end-users throughout the United States and around the world through a
proprietary e-commerce website on a monthly subscription basis. Puff
Pack’s service introduces three distinct advantages to the ancillary
products market: affordability, convenience, and discretion.
