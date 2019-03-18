MJIC Announces Close of Private Capital Raise

MJIC,
Inc. (“MJIC” or the “Company”), California’s leading provider of
fully licensed cannabis wholesale distribution, retail, compliance and
supply chain solutions, announced today that it has successfully closed
a private round of financing resulting in gross proceeds of U.S. $15
million.
“This financing will significantly accelerate our growth strategy as we
continue to build MJIC’s integrated distribution and retail platform
across the entirety of the cannabis ecosystem,” said Sturges Karban,
Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of MJIC.
“We could not be more pleased with the overall outcome of the
transaction; in the aggregate, and through this single offering, we have
raised more than three times the total amount we had initially targeted,
only further validating MJIC’s value proposition and underscoring the
unique opportunity from a truly vertically integrated platform.”
The $15 million in funding will primarily be used to hire key
executives, expand MJIC’s licensed distribution infrastructure, enhance
its manufacturing capabilities, and increase the depth of its reach
across multiple retail channels throughout the State of California and
the rest of North America.
MJIC is anticipating a public
listing in Canada in 2019, having recently entered into a financial
advisory agreement with Haywood Securities.
About MJIC
MJIC, based in Commerce, California, is the first fully-licensed and
integrated infrastructural and services platform for compliant cannabis.
The Company services the needs of lawful operators across the supply
chain, from the cultivator to the consumer, and from long-haul statewide
commerce to the local last mile. MJIC augments this business-to-business
value proposition with a growing portfolio of owned and operated retail
operations located in major metropolitan markets throughout California
and beyond, including brick-and-mortar dispensaries and local on-demand
delivery services, as well as e-commerce and subscription offerings. To
learn more, please visit: www.mjic.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks
and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical
fact are forward-looking statements, and are often identified by terms
such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar
expressions. Such forward looking statements include those relating to
MJIC’s plans to hire key executives, expand MJIC’s licensed distribution
infrastructure, enhance its manufacturing capabilities, and increase the
depth of its reach across multiple retail channels throughout the State
of California and the rest of North America, as well as its intentions
to pursue a public listing in Canada in 2019. There can be no assurance
that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and
future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such
statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from the Company's expectations include, among other things,
risks associated with the ability of MJIC to manage its anticipated
growth, and to satisfy the listing requirements of a Canadian stock
exchange.
The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any
forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or
circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those
predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control
of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on
any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered
reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be
incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those
anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release
are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The
forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of
the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise
publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly
required by applicable law.
