MJIC Secures Real Estate Funding to Accommodate Rapid Growth

MJIC,
Inc. (“MJIC” or the “Company”), California’s leading provider of
fully-licensed cannabis wholesale distribution, retail, compliance and
supply chain solutions, today announced that its real estate investment
vehicle, Vicinity Real Estate Holdings (“Vicinity”), has secured an
initial $24 million funding commitment that will accelerate the
expansion of the infrastructure supporting the Company’s licensed
cannabis operations.
Vicinity is a strategic joint venture (“JV”) between the Company and an
established network of high-net worth investors formed to acquire,
develop, and manage properties leased to licensed entities owned and
controlled by MJIC. The JV has already seen the Company acquire its
distribution and delivery center in Oakland
and its distribution center in Long Beach. Vicinity will continue
targeting strategic real estate assets to supplement MJIC’s network of
licensed facilities throughout California, which includes hubs in Brisbane
and Coachella.
“The funding secured by Vicinity demonstrates further investor
validation of MJIC’s growth strategy as we continue to capitalize on the
booming U.S. cannabis sector,” said Sturges Karban, Director and Chief
Executive Officer of MJIC. “This dedicated source of off-balance sheet
real estate financing will allow us to direct internal capital into our
operating businesses and minimize dilution to our shareholders as we
expand MJIC’s footprint into strategic locations throughout California
and beyond.”
Earlier this month, the Company
announced a financial services advisory agreement with Haywood
Securities, a leading Canadian independent investment bank, in
preparation for a public listing that is anticipated for early 2019.
About MJIC
MJIC, based in Commerce, California, is the first fully-licensed and
integrated infrastructural and services platform for compliant cannabis.
The Company services the needs of lawful operators across the supply
chain, from the cultivator to the consumer, and from long-haul statewide
commerce to the local last mile. MJIC augments this business-to-business
value proposition with a growing portfolio of owned and operated retail
operations located in major metropolitan markets throughout California
and beyond, including brick-and-mortar dispensaries and local on-demand
delivery services, as well as e-commerce and subscription offerings. To
learn more, please visit: www.mjic.com.
