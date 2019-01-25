MK Valley to Sponsor Vietnamese Version of SBS Variety Program 'Running Man' with Its Signature Omija Drinks

MK Valley Corp. will sponsor the Vietnamese version of ‘Running Man’, an SBS’ popular variety program. Its signature healthy drinks -- Munkyeong Omija (omija juice), Omija Redcho (omija vinegar water) and Omi Premium (omija juice blended with fruits) -- and chia seeds will appear in the program. Filming will begin in Vietnam in late January.

The program will be aired on HTV7, a major Vietnamese broadcasting station, from April 6 at 7:30 p.m. VST every Saturday.

Cast members of the show are actor Tran Thanh, who’s Korean singer Hari Won’s husband, actor-cum-singer Ngo Kien Huy, actress Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc, actor-cum-singer Jun Pham, comedian BB Tran, actor-cum-singer Truong The Vinh, and actor Lien Binh Phat.

MK Valley Corp. will provide them with Munkyeong Omjia, Omija Redcho, Omi Premium (omija, mangoes, pineapples) and chia seeds (mangoes, pineapples).

Omi Premium drink series are fruit juices so outstanding in quenching thirst that they have gained popularity across the country. These are omija blended with mangoes, pineapples and other fruits.

Omija, the main ingredient of Premium Omija drinks, relieves chronic fatigue. Protein, calcium, phosphorus and iron it contains strengthen immunity, prevent diabetics and respiratory disease, and help skin care. Premium Omija drinks are delicious and have fresh and sweet fruit flavors. They can be enjoyed all year around.

“Our products have become popular through word of mouth that they refresh the mind as well as body of consumers thanks to high-quality omija and the nonuse of food coloring and flavoring agents unlike other fruit juices. They are particularly popular among female customers. A new variety of Premium Omija drinks are being developed,” said Park Hye-ri, a manager at MK Valley Corp. “We expect sales of Premium Omija healthy drink series to continue increasing.”

