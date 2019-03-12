Log in
MKL GSM ASTE NIO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

03/12/2019 | 05:51pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019
Class Period: July 26, 2017 and December 6, 2018
Get additional information about MKL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/markel-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019
Class Period: August 21, 2018 and November 26, 2018
Get additional information about GSM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ferroglobe-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019
Class Period: July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018
Get additional information about ASTE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/astec-industries-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019
Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between September 12, 2018 and March 5, 2019
Get additional information about NIO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nio-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com


250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
