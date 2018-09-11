Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MKThink : Innovation in Spatial Intelligence Recognized with 3rd Patent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 09:20pm CEST

MKThink is pleased to announce that the United States Patent Office (USPT) has continued to acknowledge its innovations in the field of spatial intelligence with the issuance of a third patent. Invention number 9,996,807, for a “Multidimensional digital platform for building integration and analysis”, is the extension of two previous patents that cover technologies for analyzing business intelligence applied to physical assets, environmental factors, and cultural dimensions.

MKThink partner RoundhouseOne is the official patent assignee and commercializes the technology as 4Daptive.

“As our third patent in the nascent field of spatial intelligence, and our fourth patent overall, this patent recognizes the pioneering work of a team of MKThinkers. For the field of spatial intelligence, this development is especially exciting when coupled with our two other patents still pending,” said Mark Miller, Founder and CEO, MKThink. “4Daptive is an integral tool to support innovative insights to improve the basis for the design and operations of the built environment.”

4Daptive is a multidimensional data management system that correlates Asset, Environmental, and Cultural (AEC) factors with a range of performance indexes. It surpasses other available business intelligence tools in its ability to correlate factors that inform workplace performance, environmental health, and resource consumption. This intelligence supports an ecosystem of software, hardware and consultative offerings to achieve organizational and built asset alignment.

About MKThink

MKThink is an architecture strategy firm headquartered in San Francisco. It creates intelligent places to improve the quality of life. Since 2000, the firm has been pioneering the application of data-analytics, design-thinking, and a systems approach to the built environment. The firm serves high performance organizations in the education, healthcare, corporate, and government sectors. Clients include Stanford University, Oakland Unified School District, Office of Naval Research, Hawaii Natural Energy Institute, Mozilla, Fannie Mae, and The Nature Conservancy.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:39pPARK PLACE ENERGY INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
09:38pSONY : of Canada Ltd. Certified as a Great Place to Work®
AQ
09:37pOil up over 2 percent on concerns over Iran, slower U.S. output growth
RE
09:37pDIGITAL ALLY : Announces issuance of two additional law enforcement patents by the united states patent office
PU
09:37p5G : The Next Generation of Communications to Disrupt and Reshape Entire Industries
PU
09:37p2018 Delo Tractor Restoration Competition Finalists Announced
GL
09:36pPRESSURE BIOSCIENCES : NetworkNewsBreaks – Pressure BioSciences Inc. (PBIO) Hits All-Time Record, Double-Digit Increase in Q2 Revenue
AQ
09:35pORCHARD SUPPLY JOB CUTS : more than 600 in Bay Area, 1,500 in California
AQ
09:35pRAFINA INNOVATIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:35pTESLA : Elon Musk's 'erratic behavior' continues to rattle Wall Street
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO steps down as backlash grows after $900 million money launder fine
2XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Cadbury owner Mondelez builds Brexit chocolate stash
4ARYZTA : McDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU carmakers' lobby calls proposed 45 percent CO2 cut target 'unrealistic'

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.