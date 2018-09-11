MKThink : Innovation in Spatial Intelligence Recognized with 3rd Patent

MKThink is pleased to announce that the United States Patent Office
(USPT) has continued to acknowledge its innovations in the field of
spatial intelligence with the issuance of a third patent. Invention
number 9,996,807, for a “Multidimensional digital platform for building
integration and analysis”, is the extension of two previous patents
that cover technologies for analyzing business intelligence applied to
physical assets, environmental factors, and cultural dimensions.
MKThink partner RoundhouseOne
is the official patent assignee and commercializes the technology
as 4Daptive.
“As our third patent in the nascent field of spatial intelligence, and
our fourth patent overall, this patent recognizes the pioneering work of
a team of MKThinkers. For the field of spatial intelligence, this
development is especially exciting when coupled with our two other
patents still pending,” said Mark Miller, Founder and CEO, MKThink.
“4Daptive is an integral tool to support innovative insights to improve
the basis for the design and operations of the built environment.”
4Daptive is a multidimensional data management system that
correlates Asset, Environmental, and Cultural (AEC) factors with a range
of performance indexes. It surpasses other available business
intelligence tools in its ability to correlate factors that
inform workplace performance, environmental health, and resource
consumption. This intelligence supports an ecosystem of software,
hardware and consultative offerings to achieve organizational and built
asset alignment.
About MKThink
MKThink is an architecture strategy firm headquartered in San Francisco.
It creates intelligent places to improve the quality of life. Since
2000, the firm has been pioneering the application of data-analytics,
design-thinking, and a systems approach to the built environment. The
firm serves high performance organizations in the education, healthcare,
corporate, and government sectors. Clients include Stanford University,
Oakland Unified School District, Office of Naval Research, Hawaii
Natural Energy Institute, Mozilla, Fannie Mae, and The Nature
Conservancy.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005777/en/