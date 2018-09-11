MKThink : Innovation in Spatial Intelligence Recognized with 3rd Patent

MKThink is pleased to announce that the United States Patent Office (USPT) has continued to acknowledge its innovations in the field of spatial intelligence with the issuance of a third patent. Invention number 9,996,807, for a “Multidimensional digital platform for building integration and analysis”, is the extension of two previous patents that cover technologies for analyzing business intelligence applied to physical assets, environmental factors, and cultural dimensions.

MKThink partner RoundhouseOne is the official patent assignee and commercializes the technology as 4Daptive.

“As our third patent in the nascent field of spatial intelligence, and our fourth patent overall, this patent recognizes the pioneering work of a team of MKThinkers. For the field of spatial intelligence, this development is especially exciting when coupled with our two other patents still pending,” said Mark Miller, Founder and CEO, MKThink. “4Daptive is an integral tool to support innovative insights to improve the basis for the design and operations of the built environment.”

4Daptive is a multidimensional data management system that correlates Asset, Environmental, and Cultural (AEC) factors with a range of performance indexes. It surpasses other available business intelligence tools in its ability to correlate factors that inform workplace performance, environmental health, and resource consumption. This intelligence supports an ecosystem of software, hardware and consultative offerings to achieve organizational and built asset alignment.

