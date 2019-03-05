MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : ABARES Outlook 2019 conference | Canberra, ACT

The ABARES Outlook 2019 conference is the agriculture sector's premier information and networking event. Register today and be part of the conversation.

The Outlook 2019 theme is 'Tough choices to boost agricultural productivity and resilience' and focuses on the outlook for Australia's agriculture sector, including the complex influences that will shape international markets and demand for Australian agricultural commodities and produce over the coming decade.

The program and participants will combine to provide something that no other event can offer - a unique combination of public and private sector perspectives, and the latest agricultural analysis and forecasts underpinned by ABARES commodity analysis and long term data sets.

Outlook 2019 opens with the agenda setting 'Global and national context - economics, geopolitics and technology' session including ABARES short to medium term economic forecasts. Followed by thought provoking panel discussions on 'Hard choices to get to $100 billion, managing drought and risk in a changing climate and Agriculture in focus - outlook for commodities and farm incomes'.

Complementing this line-up will be sessions on key industry issues including:

Ensuring a world class R&D system.

Making the most of global value chains.

Making NRM pay.

Winning hearts and minds: consumers and communities.

Opportunities to value add up the food chain.

Lights, camera, action: detecting weeds and pests.

Technology: creating opportunities with ag tech.

Transforming regional Australia.

Fisheries - making the most from a renewable resource and irrigation drought? Outlook for water markets.

Over two days, delegates will hear from international speakers, industry leading analysts and producers from across Australia.

Date & time:

05 Mar 2019 09:00AM to 06 Mar 2019 04:00PM

Location:

National Convention Centre, Canberra

For more information and registration:

Click here for more information and to register.

Or T: 02 6272 2303 or T: 02 6272 2305, E: conferences@agriculture.gov.au

