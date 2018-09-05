MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : BeefUp Forum | Miles, Queensland

Join the action at MLA's BeefUp Forum.

The program has been developed with producers in your region and includes:

Quick, easy and accurate breeding decisions with genomics

Water monitoring made easy

Improving animal welfare

An update from MLA's Michael Crowley

And much more…

Join the action, learn something new and meet like-minded producers.

Download the flyer here.

Date & time:

05 Sep 2018 09:00AM to 05 Sep 2018 06:00PM

Location:

Columboola Room, Leichhardt Centre, 29 Dawson St, Miles

Cost:

Cost: $20 per person. Includes: Morning and afternoon teas, lunch and BBQ dinner

Registration:

To register online click here or contact Barbara Bishop

T: 0408 999 009 or E: barbara@barbarabishop.com.au

