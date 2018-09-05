Log in
MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : BeefUp Forum | Miles, Queensland

09/05/2018

Join the action at MLA's BeefUp Forum.

The program has been developed with producers in your region and includes:

  • Quick, easy and accurate breeding decisions with genomics
  • Water monitoring made easy
  • Improving animal welfare
  • An update from MLA's Michael Crowley
  • And much more…

Join the action, learn something new and meet like-minded producers.

Download the flyer here.

Date & time:

05 Sep 2018 09:00AM to 05 Sep 2018 06:00PM

Location:

Columboola Room, Leichhardt Centre, 29 Dawson St, Miles

Cost:

Cost: $20 per person. Includes: Morning and afternoon teas, lunch and BBQ dinner

Registration:

To register online click here or contact Barbara Bishop

T: 0408 999 009 or E: barbara@barbarabishop.com.au

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 03:46:04 UTC
