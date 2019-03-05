Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : BeefUp Forum | Mundubbera, Queensland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 01:25am EST

Join the action at MLA's BeefUp Forum. This event will be run in conjunction with the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association, Droughtmaster Australia and Santa Gertrudis Research Herds.

The program has been developed with producers in your region and includes:

  • Updates on the RepronomicsTM and Northern beef genomics projects with David Johnson (AGBU) and Ben Hayes (QAFFI).
  • Drones, cameras, sensors, data analysis transforming production with Louis Grey (Hitachi).
  • Practical demonstration of genomic predictions with David Johnson (AGBU) and Paul Williams (TBTS).
  • Practical demonstration of Sapien technology with Rob Wyld (Sapien Technology).
  • and much more…

Join the action, learn something new and meet like-minded producers.

Download the flyer here.

Date & time:

06 Mar 2019 08:15AM to 06 Mar 2019 05:30PM

Location:

Mundubbera Hall, with return bus transfer to Narayen Station

Cost:

$20 includes morning and afternoon teas, lunch and a barbeque dinner and bus transfer.

Registration:

Click to register

Back to Events

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 06:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30aIndia won't discuss retaliatory duty with U.S. - trade official
RE
01:30aTrump to drop preferential trade treatment for India; Delhi plays down impact
RE
01:25aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : ABARES Outlook 2019 conference | Canberra, ACT
PU
01:25aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Nutrition EDGE workshop | Wallumbilla, Queensland
PU
01:25aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : BeefUp Forum | Mundubbera, Queensland
PU
01:25aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Wheatstone boosts WA domestic gas supply
PU
01:20aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : Greenfield Mineral Exploration Rises in December Quarter
PU
01:17aJapan's fourth quarter GDP seen revised up on stronger business spending - Reuters poll
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV : S&P downgrades debt-laden Mexican state oil firm Pemex
3SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE : Ventures Introduces $50 Million Australia Trailblazer Fund
4SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : gets $1 billion down payment for Saudi THAAD missile system
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.