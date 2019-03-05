MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : BeefUp Forum | Mundubbera, Queensland

Join the action at MLA's BeefUp Forum. This event will be run in conjunction with the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association, Droughtmaster Australia and Santa Gertrudis Research Herds.

The program has been developed with producers in your region and includes:

Updates on the RepronomicsTM and Northern beef genomics projects with David Johnson (AGBU) and Ben Hayes (QAFFI).

Drones, cameras, sensors, data analysis transforming production with Louis Grey (Hitachi).

Practical demonstration of genomic predictions with David Johnson (AGBU) and Paul Williams (TBTS).

Practical demonstration of Sapien technology with Rob Wyld (Sapien Technology).

and much more…

Join the action, learn something new and meet like-minded producers.

Download the flyer here.

Date & time:

06 Mar 2019 08:15AM to 06 Mar 2019 05:30PM

Location:

Mundubbera Hall, with return bus transfer to Narayen Station

Cost:

$20 includes morning and afternoon teas, lunch and a barbeque dinner and bus transfer.

Registration:

Click to register

Back to Events