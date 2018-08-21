Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : BeefUp Forum | St Lawrence, Queensland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 04:47am CEST

Join the action at MLA's BeefUp Forum.

The program has been developed with producers in your region and includes:

  • Pasture dieback
  • Barriers to profitable beef production
  • Water monitoring made easy
  • An update from MLA's Richard Norton
  • And much more…

Join the action, learn something new and meet like-minded producers.

Download the flyer here.

Date & time:

22 Aug 2018 09:00AM to 22 Aug 2018 06:00PM

Location:

St Lawrence Hall, 7 Railway Pde

Cost:

$20 includes morning and afternoon teas, lunch and a barbeque dinner

Registration:

Register online here or contact Barbara Bishop T: 0408 999 009 or E: barbara@barbarabishop.com.au

Back to Events

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 02:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32aMACQUARIE UNIVERSITY : Turning coffee waste into coffee cups
PU
05:27aESCAP ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMISSION FOR ASIA AN : Intergovernmental Forum on ICT, Science, Technology and Innovation in Asia-Pacific
PU
05:24aAustralia's central bank a 'source of stability' amid political turmoil
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aEXCLUSIVE : Trump vows 'no concessions' with Turkey over detained U.S. pastor
RE
05:15aEXCLUSIVE : Trump doesn't expect much from China trade talks this week
RE
05:15aEXCLUSIVE : Trump worries that Mueller interview could be a 'perjury trap'
RE
05:15aEXCLUSIVE : Trump says 'most likely' to meet North Korea's Kim again
RE
05:15aINSTANT VIEW : Trump takes Fed to task for rate hikes in Reuters interview
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
2TESLA : TESLA : Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk
3INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..
4APPLE : EXCLUSIVE: Trump says it is 'dangerous' for Twitter, Facebook to ban accounts
5BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP annual profit jumps 33 percent, pays record final dividend

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.