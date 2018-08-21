MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : BeefUp Forum | St Lawrence, Queensland

Join the action at MLA's BeefUp Forum.
The program has been developed with producers in your region and includes:
Pasture dieback
Barriers to profitable beef production
Water monitoring made easy
An update from MLA's Richard Norton
And much more…
Join the action, learn something new and meet like-minded producers.
Download the flyer here.
Date & time:
22 Aug 2018 09:00AM to 22 Aug 2018 06:00PM
Location:
St Lawrence Hall, 7 Railway Pde
Cost:
$20 includes morning and afternoon teas, lunch and a barbeque dinner
Registration:
Register online here or contact Barbara Bishop T: 0408 999 009 or E: barbara@barbarabishop.com.au
