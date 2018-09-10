Log in
MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Bred Well Fed Well Maternals Workshop | Kojonup, WA

09/10/2018 | 04:56am CEST

A hands-on workshop about breeding and feeding to make more money, topics include:

  • breeding better ewes
  • improving ewe nutrition
  • developing a breeding goal
  • developing a feed budget.

Deliverers: Dr Jason Trompf, Private Consultant and Latrobe University - Animal Production Systems.

Download the flyer here.

Date & time:

10 Sep 2018 09:00AM to 10 Sep 2018 04:00PM

Location:

Koojan, Wattledale Rd, Kojonup

Cost:

$75 per person (inc GST). Lunch provided.

Registration:

To RSVP by Friday 7 September, please contact: Craig Heggarton M: 0429 882 822, E: craig@genstock.com.au

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 02:56:00 UTC
