MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Bred Well Fed Well Maternals Workshop | Kojonup, WA

A hands-on workshop about breeding and feeding to make more money, topics include:
-
breeding better ewes
-
improving ewe nutrition
-
developing a breeding goal
-
developing a feed budget.
Deliverers: Dr Jason Trompf, Private Consultant and Latrobe University - Animal Production Systems.
Download the flyer here.
Date & time:
10 Sep 2018 09:00AM to 10 Sep 2018 04:00PM
Location:
Koojan, Wattledale Rd, Kojonup
Cost:
$75 per person (inc GST). Lunch provided.
Registration:
To RSVP by Friday 7 September, please contact: Craig Heggarton M: 0429 882 822, E: craig@genstock.com.au
Back to Events
Disclaimer
MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 02:56:00 UTC