MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Bred Well Fed Well Maternals Workshop | York, WA

09/11/2018 | 04:12am CEST

A hands-on workshop about breeding and feeding to make more money, topics include:

  • breeding better ewes
  • improving ewe nutrition
  • developing a breeding goal
  • developing a feed budget.

Deliverers: Dr Jason Trompf, Private Consultant and Latrobe University - Animal Production Systems and Sarah Blumer, Murdoch University.

Download the flyer here.

Date & time:

12 Sep 2018 08:30AM to 12 Sep 2018 03:30PM

Location:

Mount Ronan, Wambyn Road, York

Cost:

$75 per person (inc GST). Lunch provided.

Registration:

To RSVP by Monday 10th September, please contact: Guy and Joanne Bowen M: 0499 856 345 / 9641 1483 E: mountronan@bordernet.com.au

Back to Events

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 02:11:06 UTC
