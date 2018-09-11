MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Bred Well Fed Well Maternals Workshop | York, WA

A hands-on workshop about breeding and feeding to make more money, topics include:
-
breeding better ewes
-
improving ewe nutrition
-
developing a breeding goal
-
developing a feed budget.
Deliverers: Dr Jason Trompf, Private Consultant and Latrobe University - Animal Production Systems and Sarah Blumer, Murdoch University.
Download the flyer here.
Date & time:
12 Sep 2018 08:30AM to 12 Sep 2018 03:30PM
Location:
Mount Ronan, Wambyn Road, York
Cost:
$75 per person (inc GST). Lunch provided.
Registration:
To RSVP by Monday 10th September, please contact: Guy and Joanne Bowen M: 0499 856 345 / 9641 1483 E: mountronan@bordernet.com.au
