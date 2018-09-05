MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Bred Well Fed Well Maternals workshop | Darlington, Victoria

A hands-on workshop about breeding and feeding to make more money, topics include:
-
breeding better ewes
-
improving ewe nutrition
-
developing a breeding goal
-
developing a feed budget.
Deliverers: Dr Jason Trompf, Private Consultant and Latrobe University - Animal Production Systems and Tim Leeming, Private Consultant.
Download the flyer here.
Date & time:
06 Sep 2018 09:00AM to 06 Sep 2018 03:30PM
Location:
Terinallum, 1440 Pura Pura Rd, Darlington
Cost:
$75 per person (inc GST). Lunch provided.
Registration:
To RSVP by Monday 3rd September 2018, please contact: Ken Solly 0427 620 895, E: kensolly@rbm.com.au
