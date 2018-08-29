MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Breeding EDGE workshop | Charters Towers, Queensland

Breeding EDGE is a three-day workshop (30-31 August and 6 September 2018) designed to improve and refine producers breeder herd management and genetic improvement plans.
Participants will be able to develop a breeding herd management plan using genetic and reproductive knowledge and technologies, to achieve desired production targets.
Attending this workshop will help you to:
-
identify where the current breeder herd management program can be improved to reduce reproductive loss
-
measure reproductive performance more accurately
-
identify strategies and management to improve bull selection, retention, management and performance
-
develop, or refine, a practical and achievable management plan for the breeding herd that will lead to higher productivity
-
gain a thorough understanding of genetic improvement for both breeding cattle and turnoff cattle and develop breeding objectives to take your herd in a more profitable direction.
What you will learn:
-
current herd performance - what measures matter most
-
reproduction and reproduction loss
-
managing the breeders - systems
-
bull fertility and management
-
identifying 'not so obvious' bull faults that impact reproduction
-
reproductive diseases and diseases impacting reproduction
-
breeder herd management plans
-
genetic improvement of your herd (including breeding objectives)
-
genetic principles and selection tools
-
selection and selection criteria for traits important to you
-
breeds and breeding systems.
Deliverers:
-
Felicity Hamlyn-Hill - Beef Enterprise Advisory Services Pty Ltd
-
Mick Sullivan - QDAF
-
Tim Emery - Tropical Beef Technology Services (TBTS)
-
ACV & BULLCHECK accredited vet
Download flyer here.
Date & time:
30 Aug 2018 08:00AM to 31 Aug 2018 05:00PM
Location:
QDAF Office, 1-5 Prior St, Charters Towers
Cost:
$1,750 + GST / One person from a business and $1,450 + GST / Two or more people from a business
Cost includes comprehensive set of workshop notes, workbook, electronic files and other materials.
Check with your local catchment group for potential workshop subsidies.
Registration:
To register contact: Felicity Hamlyn-Hill M: 0428 113 732 or E: felicityhamlyn-hill@bigpond.com
Back to Events
Disclaimer
MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 01:26:02 UTC