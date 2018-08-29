Log in
MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Breeding EDGE workshop | Charters Towers, Queensland

08/29/2018 | 03:27am CEST

Breeding EDGE is a three-day workshop (30-31 August and 6 September 2018) designed to improve and refine producers breeder herd management and genetic improvement plans.

Participants will be able to develop a breeding herd management plan using genetic and reproductive knowledge and technologies, to achieve desired production targets.

Attending this workshop will help you to:

  • identify where the current breeder herd management program can be improved to reduce reproductive loss
  • measure reproductive performance more accurately
  • identify strategies and management to improve bull selection, retention, management and performance
  • develop, or refine, a practical and achievable management plan for the breeding herd that will lead to higher productivity
  • gain a thorough understanding of genetic improvement for both breeding cattle and turnoff cattle and develop breeding objectives to take your herd in a more profitable direction.

What you will learn:

  • current herd performance - what measures matter most
  • reproduction and reproduction loss
  • managing the breeders - systems
  • bull fertility and management
  • identifying 'not so obvious' bull faults that impact reproduction
  • reproductive diseases and diseases impacting reproduction
  • breeder herd management plans
  • genetic improvement of your herd (including breeding objectives)
  • genetic principles and selection tools
  • selection and selection criteria for traits important to you
  • breeds and breeding systems.

Deliverers:

  • Felicity Hamlyn-Hill - Beef Enterprise Advisory Services Pty Ltd
  • Mick Sullivan - QDAF
  • Tim Emery - Tropical Beef Technology Services (TBTS)
  • ACV & BULLCHECK accredited vet

Download flyer here.

Date & time:

30 Aug 2018 08:00AM to 31 Aug 2018 05:00PM

Location:

QDAF Office, 1-5 Prior St, Charters Towers

Cost:

$1,750 + GST / One person from a business and $1,450 + GST / Two or more people from a business

Cost includes comprehensive set of workshop notes, workbook, electronic files and other materials.

Check with your local catchment group for potential workshop subsidies.

Registration:

To register contact: Felicity Hamlyn-Hill M: 0428 113 732 or E: felicityhamlyn-hill@bigpond.com

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 01:26:02 UTC
