MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Breeding EDGE workshop | Charters Towers, Queensland

Breeding EDGE is a three-day workshop (30-31 August and 6 September 2018) designed to improve and refine producers breeder herd management and genetic improvement plans.

Participants will be able to develop a breeding herd management plan using genetic and reproductive knowledge and technologies, to achieve desired production targets.

Attending this workshop will help you to:

identify where the current breeder herd management program can be improved to reduce reproductive loss

measure reproductive performance more accurately

identify strategies and management to improve bull selection, retention, management and performance

develop, or refine, a practical and achievable management plan for the breeding herd that will lead to higher productivity

gain a thorough understanding of genetic improvement for both breeding cattle and turnoff cattle and develop breeding objectives to take your herd in a more profitable direction.

What you will learn:

current herd performance - what measures matter most

reproduction and reproduction loss

managing the breeders - systems

bull fertility and management

identifying 'not so obvious' bull faults that impact reproduction

reproductive diseases and diseases impacting reproduction

breeder herd management plans

genetic improvement of your herd (including breeding objectives)

genetic principles and selection tools

selection and selection criteria for traits important to you

breeds and breeding systems.

Deliverers:

Felicity Hamlyn-Hill - Beef Enterprise Advisory Services Pty Ltd

Mick Sullivan - QDAF

Tim Emery - Tropical Beef Technology Services (TBTS)

ACV & BULLCHECK accredited vet

Download flyer here.

Date & time:

30 Aug 2018 08:00AM to 31 Aug 2018 05:00PM

Location:

QDAF Office, 1-5 Prior St, Charters Towers

Cost:

$1,750 + GST / One person from a business and $1,450 + GST / Two or more people from a business

Cost includes comprehensive set of workshop notes, workbook, electronic files and other materials.

Check with your local catchment group for potential workshop subsidies.

Registration:

To register contact: Felicity Hamlyn-Hill M: 0428 113 732 or E: felicityhamlyn-hill@bigpond.com

