MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : COVID-19 impacts live goat exports to Malaysia

05/19/2020 | 09:23pm EDT
COVID-19 impacts live goat exports to Malaysia

20 May 2020

In the lead-up to Ramadan and Eid al Fitr - traditionally a peak period for Australian goat exports - demand for live goats has been curtailed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Malaysia.

Live goats are almost exclusively exported by air - with Malaysia by far the largest market - but with the onset of a global pandemic, overall live goat exports have declined by around 85% in the calendar year to March1.

Although there's greater competition for access to the global airfreight network with fewer passenger planes operating, some consignments of goats are still going to Malaysia.

However, in Malaysia, many foodservice and retail facilities are closed, and the operations of abattoirs and other facilities along the supply chain have been affected by domestic movement restrictions in place due to COVID-19. This has drastically reduced demand for live goats.

Australian goatmeat exports have also declined by 29% in the calendar year to April compared to a year earlier2. Global demand for goatmeat overall has slowed due to COVID-19 restrictions and as Australian goat prices have increased.

It's expected that Malaysia's demand for Australian live goats will remain after COVID-19 but the level of that demand, access to airfreight and in-market capacity to accept consignments are unknown.

More information

Australian goatmeat exports - global summary

The livestock export supply chain directly impacts both producers and licensed livestock exporters. Because of this, LiveCorp (as the research and development corporation for the livestock export industry) runs a joint program with MLA to ensure that all stakeholders benefit from industry research. This program is known as the Livestock Export Program (LEP). For more information on the program, visit the LiveCorp or Meat & Livestock Australia websites.

1 Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, All Livestock Exports

2 MLA Australian goatmeat export monthly trade summary, April 2020

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 01:22:09 UTC
