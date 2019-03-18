Log in
MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Grazing fundamentals EDGE workshop | Toowoomba, Queensland

03/18/2019 | 02:49am EDT

Grazing fundamentals EDGE is a workshop designed to give you a broad understanding of the components of the grazing production system and the core, scientifically-backed principles behind optimising grazing land productivity.

Attending this workshop will help you to:

  • understand what conditions drive pasture growth and how you can use strategic grazing management to improve pasture productivity
  • evaluate the productive potential of a property and identify opportunities for improvement
  • better align herd management with seasonal changes in pasture condition
  • build a seasonal climate profile for your location
  • understand key considerations when designing paddock and property layout.

What you will learn

  • environmental regulators of pasture growth and quality
  • seasonal pasture growth patterns and key decision dates
  • how soil properties influence pasture growth
  • how grazing affects pasture plants, their productivity and growth
  • how to assess land condition and how this impact on carrying capacity
  • know when and how to use pasture spelling
  • principles behind successful grazing systems
  • how to account for different classes of animals when assessing grazing pressure
  • what's involved with forage budgeting and calculating carrying capacity.

Presenters: Jill Alexander (Applied Ag) and Col Paton (EcoRich Grazing).

Download the flyer here.

Date & time:

19 Mar 2019 08:30AM to 19 Mar 2019 04:30PM

Location:

Comfort Inn Grammar View Motel, 39 Margaret St, Toowoomba

Cost:

$825pp inc GST. Cost includes comprehensive set of workshop notes, workbook, lunch and morning/afternoon tea. Places are limited.

Registration:

Jill Alexander (Applied Ag), M: 0427 764 897, E: jillalexander@bigpond.com or Col Paton (Ecorich Grazing), M: 0427 006 235, E: info@ecorichgrazing.com.au

Register online here

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 06:48:02 UTC
