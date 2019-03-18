MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Grazing fundamentals EDGE workshop | Toowoomba, Queensland

Grazing fundamentals EDGE is a workshop designed to give you a broad understanding of the components of the grazing production system and the core, scientifically-backed principles behind optimising grazing land productivity.

Attending this workshop will help you to:

understand what conditions drive pasture growth and how you can use strategic grazing management to improve pasture productivity

evaluate the productive potential of a property and identify opportunities for improvement

better align herd management with seasonal changes in pasture condition

build a seasonal climate profile for your location

understand key considerations when designing paddock and property layout.

What you will learn

environmental regulators of pasture growth and quality

seasonal pasture growth patterns and key decision dates

how soil properties influence pasture growth

how grazing affects pasture plants, their productivity and growth

how to assess land condition and how this impact on carrying capacity

know when and how to use pasture spelling

principles behind successful grazing systems

how to account for different classes of animals when assessing grazing pressure

what's involved with forage budgeting and calculating carrying capacity.

Presenters: Jill Alexander (Applied Ag) and Col Paton (EcoRich Grazing).

Date & time:

19 Mar 2019 08:30AM to 19 Mar 2019 04:30PM

Location:

Comfort Inn Grammar View Motel, 39 Margaret St, Toowoomba

Cost:

$825pp inc GST. Cost includes comprehensive set of workshop notes, workbook, lunch and morning/afternoon tea. Places are limited.

Registration:

Jill Alexander (Applied Ag), M: 0427 764 897, E: jillalexander@bigpond.com or Col Paton (Ecorich Grazing), M: 0427 006 235, E: info@ecorichgrazing.com.au

