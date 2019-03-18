MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Grazing fundamentals EDGE workshop | Toowoomba, Queensland

Grazing fundamentals EDGE is a workshop designed to give you a broad understanding of the components of the grazing production system and the core, scientifically-backed principles behind optimising grazing land productivity.
Attending this workshop will help you to:
-
understand what conditions drive pasture growth and how you can use strategic grazing management to improve pasture productivity
-
evaluate the productive potential of a property and identify opportunities for improvement
-
better align herd management with seasonal changes in pasture condition
-
build a seasonal climate profile for your location
-
understand key considerations when designing paddock and property layout.
What you will learn
-
environmental regulators of pasture growth and quality
-
seasonal pasture growth patterns and key decision dates
-
how soil properties influence pasture growth
-
how grazing affects pasture plants, their productivity and growth
-
how to assess land condition and how this impact on carrying capacity
-
know when and how to use pasture spelling
-
principles behind successful grazing systems
-
how to account for different classes of animals when assessing grazing pressure
-
what's involved with forage budgeting and calculating carrying capacity.
Presenters: Jill Alexander (Applied Ag) and Col Paton (EcoRich Grazing).
Date & time:
19 Mar 2019 08:30AM to 19 Mar 2019 04:30PM
Location:
Comfort Inn Grammar View Motel, 39 Margaret St, Toowoomba
Cost:
$825pp inc GST. Cost includes comprehensive set of workshop notes, workbook, lunch and morning/afternoon tea. Places are limited.
Registration:
Jill Alexander (Applied Ag), M: 0427 764 897, E: jillalexander@bigpond.com or Col Paton (Ecorich Grazing), M: 0427 006 235, E: info@ecorichgrazing.com.au
Disclaimer
MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 06:48:02 UTC