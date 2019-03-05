MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Grazing land management EDGE workshop | Rockhampton, Queensland

Grazing land management (GLM) EDGE is a three-day workshop to give you a thorough understanding of the grazing land environment
in which you operate - it will provide you with knowledge to strategically manage your grazing business, so you can optimise your land condition and productivity in the long term.
Attending this workshop will help you to:
-
understand how your land types influence productivity
-
recognise the dominant land types in your region and on your property
-
understand how soil properties influence plant growth
-
understand soil health and the factors that impact on it
-
know what land condition is, how it's assessed, and how to manage livestock to maintain or achieve good condition
-
understand the role of fire in your country
-
understand the role of sown pastures in grazing enterprises
-
understand the principles and planning steps for successfully managing weeds.
What you will learn:
-
selective grazing, its function, and how to reduce impacts
-
how to identify key plant species
-
the ecosystem processes that underpin productivity
-
basic principles of effective grazing systems
-
how to assess long term carrying capacity of paddocks and properties
-
forage budgeting to manage variation in pasture on offer
-
how to choose appropriate tools and strategies to improve land condition and carrying capacities.
Presenters: Bob Shepherd, Byrony Daniels and Kylie Hopkins from QDAF
Download the flyer here.
Date & time:
06 Mar 2019 08:30AM to 08 Mar 2019 05:00PM
Location:
QDAF Rockhampton Conference Centre, 25 Yeppoon Rd, Parkhurst
Cost:
$1,750 + GST: One person from a business or $1,450 + GST: Two or more people from same business.
Cost includes comprehensive set of workshop notes, workbook, lunch, morning and afternoon tea. Producers meeting eligibility criteria may claim the FBA Training Reimbursement Program which covers 70% of the total course cost, capped at $700 per financial year.
For more information and to register:
For more information about the workshop and its content, contact deliverers: Bob Shepherd - M: 0467 802 430, E: bob.shepherd@daf.qld.gov.au; Byrony Daniels - M: 0427 746 434, E: Byrony.Daniels@daf.qld.gov.au or Kylie Hopkins - M: 0467 723 349, E: Kylie.Hopkins@daf.qld.gov.au
To register for this workshop click here.
What do other producers think of EDGE workshops?
