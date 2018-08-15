Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : It's Ewe Time Forum | Dirranbandi, Queensland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 06:06pm CEST

A half-day forum delivering practical tools and information to help sheep producers improve productivity and profitability.

A joint initiative of Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) and Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), the forum is part of the flagship Making More From Sheep program.

Speakers include Matt Playford (Dawbuts), Geoff Duddy (Sheep Solutions) and Hamish Dickson (AgriPartner Consulting).

MLA General Manager - Producer Consultation & Adoption, Michael Crowley, said the objective of the half-day forum is to help producers achieve productivity increases in the form of carcase value, reproduction rates and reducing cost of production.

AWI General Manager Woolgrower Services, Stephen Feighan said while seasonal conditions are unfortunately very dry in many regions across Australia, the forum has been designed to help sheep and wool producers to plan and create more flexible and resilient businesses to achieve increased productivity and profitability.

Topics to be covered include sheepmeat and wool market outlooks, managing ewes in dry times, maximising lamb and weaner performance, animal health, integrating cropping and livestock and how to maximise profits from sheep.

The forum will have a clear practice-change focus and will point interested producers to many of the extension and adoption tools available through MLA and AWI.

Download the flyer here.

Date & time:

16 Aug 2018 08:30AM to 16 Aug 2018 02:00PM

Location:

Dirranbandi Motel, 25 Moore St Dirranbandi

Cost:

$35

Registration:

Register online here or call 1800 070 099.

Back to Events

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 16:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:26pSMS GMBH : JSW orders high-speed billet caster from SMS Concast
PU
06:10pRegulatory limbo hits Tencent with first profit fall in nearly 13 years
RE
06:06pMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : It's Ewe Time Forum | Dirranbandi, Queensland
PU
06:06pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Targets Shipping Industry and Other Facilitators of North Korea United Nations Security Council Violations
PU
06:05pStocks tumble; emerging markets hit as dollar rises, yuan falls
RE
06:04pStocks tumble; emerging markets hit as dollar rises, yuan falls
RE
05:54pQatar to invest $15 billion in Turkey, Ankara says
RE
05:50pSEC subpoenas Tesla over Musk's tweets
RE
05:46pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Builder Confidence Remains Firm in August
PU
05:46pNATIONAL CHICKEN COUNCIL : 08/15/18 - Continuous Improvement Evident as 191 Poultry Facilities Recognized for Safety Performance
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2FTSE 100 : Commodities slide pulls FTSE 100 to 3-1/2 month closing low
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : 2Q Net Profit Down 2%, Misses Expectation
4MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
5BP : BP : offloads last two stranded oil cargoes to Shandong refiner - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.