MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : It's Ewe Time Forum | Longreach, Queensland

08/21/2018 | 04:32am CEST

A half-day forum delivering practical tools and information to help sheep producers improve productivity and profitability.

A joint initiative of Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) and Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), the forum is part of the flagship Making More From Sheep program.

Speakers include Geoff Lindon (Australian Wool Innovation) and Hamish Chandler (Meat & Livestock Australia). Further speakers TBC.

MLA General Manager - Producer Consultation & Adoption, Michael Crowley, said the objective of the half-day forum is to help producers achieve productivity increases in the form of carcase value, reproduction rates and reducing cost of production.

AWI General Manager Woolgrower Services, Stephen Feighan said while seasonal conditions are unfortunately very dry in many regions across Australia, the forum has been designed to help sheep and wool producers to plan and create more flexible and resilient businesses to achieve increased productivity and profitability.

Topics to be covered include sheepmeat and wool market outlooks, managing ewes in dry times, maximising lamb and weaner performance, animal health, integrating cropping and livestock and how to maximise profits from sheep.

The forum will have a clear practice-change focus and will point interested producers to many of the extension and adoption tools available through MLA and AWI.

Download the flyer here.

Date & time:

21 Aug 2018 08:30AM to 21 Aug 2018 02:00PM

Location:

Australian Stockmans Hall of Fame, Landsborough Hwy, Longreach

Cost:

$35

Registration:

Register online here or call 1800 070 099.

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 02:31:02 UTC
