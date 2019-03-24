Log in
MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : It's ewe time forum | Jamestown, SA

03/24/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

This half-day forum, which is a joint initiative of MLA and Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), showcases practical tools and information to help sheep producers improve productivity and profitability.

The forum is designed to deliver timely and practical tips and tools for on-farm practices and flock management.

Ongoing drought conditions across parts of Australia's sheep production regions have been challenging for many producers; however, the sheepmeat and wool markets have remained resilient.

It's Ewe Time! will help producers tailor their management to seasonal conditions, prepare and plan for the year ahead, and maximise returns for their sheep enterprises.

Download the flyer here.

Date & time:

26 Mar 2019 08:30AM to 26 Mar 2019 02:00PM

Location:

Sir Hubert Wilkins Memorial Centre, Jamestown

Cost:

$35

Registration:

Register online here.

For more information:

Contact Anne Collins on T: 0427 486 115, E: ACAgConsulting@bigpond.com

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 01:19:00 UTC
