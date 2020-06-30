Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : New MLA Feedback podcast now available

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 12:29am EDT
New MLA Feedback podcast now available

30 June 2020

Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) has today launched episode two of its Feedback podcast, featuring stories, news, information and interviews about all things red meat.

Episode two features:

  • MLA Managing Director, Jason Strong, discussing MLA's recently released Strategic Plan 2025
  • an in-depth chat with beef producer, Deb Gray, who is one of almost 100 producers to have accessed MLA's Back to Business program to help fire affected producers
  • the new Australian Lamb 'Share the secret recipe' winter marketing campaign
  • the global trade outlook for the remainder of 2020 with MLA's Global Insights Manager, Tim Ryan
  • MSA beef producer, Melinee Leather, on MSA feedback and how it affects her on-farm decisions
  • What to expect from changes to NVDs coming into effect 1 July 2020.

The new bi-monthly podcast is hosted by Australian media personality, Ben Dobbin, and includes everything from red meat producers to policy makers and celebrity chefs to scientists.

The MLA Feedback podcast is another important tool in connecting and engaging with red meat producers and stakeholders.

Each episode provides a snapshot of news from MLA - but importantly has interesting stories, interviews and information on all things red meat.

Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts or visit https://www.mla.com.au/feedback-podcast/.

Back to News

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 04:28:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aNew Zealand to use online platforms to host APEC summit
RE
12:56aJapan factory output slumps as economy sinks deeper in recession
RE
12:54aWORLD BANK : Arup Banerji Appointed New Country Director for Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine
PU
12:39aTim Tam maker Arnott's loses 50 jobs in first cuts since KKR buyout
RE
12:32aChina to keep issuing scrap import quotas till end-2020 - environment ministry
RE
12:31aChina's giant Wudongde hydro project begins power generation
RE
12:31aChina's factory activity quickens, but pandemic drags on exporters and recovery
RE
12:29aTHAILAND ECONOMIC MONITOR JUNE 2020 : Thailand in the Time of COVID-19
PU
12:29aMAJOR IMPACT FROM COVID-19 TO THAILAND'S ECONOMY, VULNERABLE HOUSEHOLDS, FIRMS : Report
PU
12:29aMINISTER NGUYEN CHI DZUNG RECEIVES SWISS AMBASSADOR TO VIETNAM (06/06/2020-10 : 53:00 am)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
4FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : THE FORTESCUE HIVE: the heart of Fortescue's integrated supply chain
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air cancels 97 Boeing MAX and Dreamliners, claims compensation
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group