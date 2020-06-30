MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : New MLA Feedback podcast now available

30 June 2020

Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) has today launched episode two of its Feedback podcast, featuring stories, news, information and interviews about all things red meat.

Episode two features:

MLA Managing Director, Jason Strong, discussing MLA's recently released Strategic Plan 2025

an in-depth chat with beef producer, Deb Gray, who is one of almost 100 producers to have accessed MLA's Back to Business program to help fire affected producers

the new Australian Lamb 'Share the secret recipe' winter marketing campaign

the global trade outlook for the remainder of 2020 with MLA's Global Insights Manager, Tim Ryan

MSA beef producer, Melinee Leather, on MSA feedback and how it affects her on-farm decisions

What to expect from changes to NVDs coming into effect 1 July 2020.

The new bi-monthly podcast is hosted by Australian media personality, Ben Dobbin, and includes everything from red meat producers to policy makers and celebrity chefs to scientists.

The MLA Feedback podcast is another important tool in connecting and engaging with red meat producers and stakeholders.

Each episode provides a snapshot of news from MLA - but importantly has interesting stories, interviews and information on all things red meat.

Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts or visit https://www.mla.com.au/feedback-podcast/.