MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Nutrition EDGE workshop | Walgett, NSW

Please note, due to drought this event has been cancelled. For more information please contact info@mla.com.au
Nutrition EDGE is a three-day workshop and practical session covering all aspects of animal nutrition. Participants will be able to make better decisions to achieve their herd performance targets through improved breeder fertility, weight gains, reduced mortality, optimal use of supplements and overall management.
Attending this workshop will help you to:
better understand the nutritional requirements of your cattle and sheep
estimate the feed value of pasture and animal production
know what supplements to feed
understand a feed label
save money on supplementary and drought feeding
make better management decisions for a range of seasonal conditions.
What you will learn:
importance of nutrition
how to get your bottom line to benefit
digestion and nutrients
pasture intake, quality and diet quality
pasture growth, intake and forage budgeting
calculating a forage budget
mineral nutrition
diagnosing deficiencies
supplementation and other tools
supplement groups
reading a label
practical nutrition managementWalgett, venue TBA (plus paddock exercises)
defining production targets
calculating viability of options.
Presenters: Désirée Jackson, Désirée Jackson Livestock Management
Download the flyer here.
Date & time:
19 Feb 2019 08:30AM to 21 Feb 2019 05:00PM
Location:
Walgett, venue TBA
Cost:
$1,750 + GST / 1st person from one business or $1,450 + GST / 2nd and 3rd person from the same business. Cost includes comprehensive set of workshop notes, workbook and lunch, morning/afternoon tea each day.
Registration:
Contact Désirée Jackson, M: 0409 062 692 or E: desireejackson@djlm.com.au
