MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Nutrition EDGE workshop | Walgett, NSW

02/18/2019 | 07:18pm EST

Please note, due to drought this event has been cancelled. For more information please contact info@mla.com.au

Nutrition EDGE is a three-day workshop and practical session covering all aspects of animal nutrition. Participants will be able to make better decisions to achieve their herd performance targets through improved breeder fertility, weight gains, reduced mortality, optimal use of supplements and overall management.

Attending this workshop will help you to:

  • better understand the nutritional requirements of your cattle and sheep
  • estimate the feed value of pasture and animal production
  • know what supplements to feed
  • understand a feed label
  • save money on supplementary and drought feeding
  • make better management decisions for a range of seasonal conditions.

What you will learn:

  • importance of nutrition
  • how to get your bottom line to benefit
  • digestion and nutrients
  • pasture intake, quality and diet quality
  • pasture growth, intake and forage budgeting
  • calculating a forage budget
  • mineral nutrition
  • diagnosing deficiencies
  • supplementation and other tools
  • supplement groups
  • reading a label
  • practical nutrition managementWalgett, venue TBA (plus paddock exercises)
  • defining production targets
  • calculating viability of options.

Presenters: Désirée Jackson, Désirée Jackson Livestock Management

Download the flyer here.

Date & time:

19 Feb 2019 08:30AM to 21 Feb 2019 05:00PM

Location:

Walgett, venue TBA

Cost:

$1,750 + GST / 1st person from one business or $1,450 + GST / 2nd and 3rd person from the same business. Cost includes comprehensive set of workshop notes, workbook and lunch, morning/afternoon tea each day.

Registration:

Contact Désirée Jackson, M: 0409 062 692 or E: desireejackson@djlm.com.au

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 00:17:01 UTC
