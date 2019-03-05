MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Nutrition EDGE workshop | Wallumbilla, Queensland

Nutrition EDGE is a three-day workshop and practical session covering all apects of animal nutrition. Participants will be able to make better decisions to achieve their herd performance targets through improved breeder fertility, weight gains, reduced mortality, optimal use of supplments and overall management.

Attending this workshop will help you to:

better understand the nutritional requirements of your cattle and sheep

estimate the feed value of pasture and animal production

know what supplements to feed

understand a feed label

save money on supplementary and drought feeding

make better management decisions for a range of seasonal conditions.

What you will learn:

importance of nutrition

how to get your bottom line to benefit

digestion and nutrients

pasture intake, quality and diet quality

pasture growth, intake and forage budgeting

calculating a forage budget

mineral nutrition

diagnosing deficiencies

supplementation and other tools

supplement groups

reading a label

practical nutrition management

defining production targets

calculating viability of options.

Deliverer: Désirée Jackson, Désirée Jackson Livestock Management

Download the flyer here.

Date & time:

05 Mar 2019 08:30AM to 07 Mar 2019 05:00PM

Location:

Wallumbilla, venue TBA (plus paddock exercises)

Cost:

$1,750 + GST / 1st person from one business or $1,450 + GST / 2nd and 3rd person from the same business. Cost includes comprehensive set of workshop notes, workbook and lunch, morning/afternoon tea each day.

Registration:

Contact Désirée Jackson, Désirée Jackson Livestock Management, M: 0409 062 692 or E: desireejackson@djlm.com.au

