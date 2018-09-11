MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : WA Beef Markets and Value Chains Forum | Albany, WA

This event covers current information on WA beef markets and value chains and future opportunities. It will also feature a network session to foster and expand communication between suppliers and buyers.

The Program:

Value chain insights - Practical lessons - Jason Strong, CEO of Smithfield Cattle Company

Numbers and markets-Update and outlook - Alex McIntosh, MLA Market Analyst

WA value chains opportunities - Dr Peter Trefort

Collaborative beef supply chains - Knowing your customers - Steve Meerwald/Garry Robinson of Harmony Agriculture and Feed Company

Objective carcase measurements - Latest research progress - TBA, Murdoch University

Procurement speed-dating! Informal network session with processors and other companies involved in cattle procurement.

Download flyer here.

Date & time:

12 Sep 2018 09:00AM to 12 Sep 2018 03:30PM

Location:

Motel Le Grande, 479 Albany Highway, Albany

Cost:

$100 per person -morning/afternoon tea, lunch and booklet included.

Registration:

Register soon to guarantee your place!

Register online by clicking here. RSVP by Monday 10 September.

More information:

Contact Jeisane Accioly on E: Jeisane.alis@gmail.com or M: 0403 327 216

Back to Events