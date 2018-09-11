MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : WA Beef Markets and Value Chains Forum | Albany, WA

This event covers current information on WA beef markets and value chains and future opportunities. It will also feature a network session to foster and expand communication between suppliers and buyers.
The Program:
-
Value chain insights - Practical lessons - Jason Strong, CEO of Smithfield Cattle Company
-
Numbers and markets-Update and outlook - Alex McIntosh, MLA Market Analyst
-
WA value chains opportunities - Dr Peter Trefort
-
Collaborative beef supply chains - Knowing your customers - Steve Meerwald/Garry Robinson of Harmony Agriculture and Feed Company
-
Objective carcase measurements - Latest research progress - TBA, Murdoch University
-
Procurement speed-dating! Informal network session with processors and other companies involved in cattle procurement.
Download flyer here.
Date & time:
12 Sep 2018 09:00AM to 12 Sep 2018 03:30PM
Location:
Motel Le Grande, 479 Albany Highway, Albany
Cost:
$100 per person -morning/afternoon tea, lunch and booklet included.
Registration:
Register soon to guarantee your place!
Register online by clicking here. RSVP by Monday 10 September.
More information:
Contact Jeisane Accioly on E: Jeisane.alis@gmail.com or M: 0403 327 216
