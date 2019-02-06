MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : WAFarmers livestock field day and conference 2018 | Kellerberrin, WA

The Livestock Conference, in partnership with the WA Feedlot Industry and Harmony Agriculture and Food Company, will commence with visits to a newly established cattle feedlot, and sheep enterprises in the wheat belt.
The practical field day will be followed by a conference and a dinner with option field tours arranged for the following day. These to include a large arable farmer who has transitioned into sheep production, a leading stud merino breeder, and pasture trial sites within the area.
Date & time:
07 Feb 2019 07:30AM to 07 Feb 2019 09:00PM
Location:
Kellerberrin Recreation and Leisure Centre
Registration and for more information:
For more information click here or contact Kim Haywood E: kimhaywood@wafarmers.org.au
