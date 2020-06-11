Log in
MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Winter Lamb campaign to bridge the isolation gap

06/11/2020 | 12:48am EDT
Winter Lamb campaign to bridge the isolation gap

11 June 2020

?rel=0?rel=0

Susan's Warriors Mongolian Lamb.

Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) has launched its new winter lamb campaign with a focus on bridging the isolation gap and bringing people together through cooking Australian Lamb.

The 'Share the Secret Recipe' campaign features senior Australians from different cultural backgrounds showing younger Australians how to cook their secret lamb recipes via a video call, and sharing the story of the recipe's history. Each recipe showcases their unique heritage and cooking style.

MLA Domestic Market Manager, Graeme Yardy, said the campaign is about bridging the isolation gap and bringing together Australians of different ages and cultures through the experience of cooking lamb.

'At the moment, more people are searching online for ways to cook and prepare lamb dishes because of COVID-19, so we're providing them with this information in a unique, feel-good way,' Mr Yardy said.

'We also know we have a lot of older consumers who are big users of lamb, who grew up with it and are really comfortable cooking it, and then we have younger consumers who are not as comfortable cooking it.

'We hope the campaign will spark emotion and inspire more Australians to reach out to their loved ones and share their own secret lamb recipes.

'We think this is a great way to showcase the versatility of different cuts, and demonstrate you can still bring people together with lamb, despite the barrier of isolation during social distancing.'

The 'Share the Secret Recipe' campaign includes four content videos that will run across digital channels (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat), as well as in the 'on demand' section of online free-to-air TV. The campaign also includes a TV integration on the Today Show, including advertising during the timeslot and brand billboards.

The campaign will also be supported by Merivale Chef Dan Hong (Mr Wong, Lotus, Queen Chow) who will showcase his mum Angie's lamb recipe online and on the Today Show. Throughout the COVID-19 restrictions, Mr Hong has been using social media to showcase his home cooking videos with his family.

The campaign encourages Australians to reach out to their loved ones and either record a video or take a photo of a lamb dish. They can upload these to social media with the hashtag #sharethelamb to spike a positive movement.

To view the content videos and recipes visit https://www.australianlamb.com.au/sharethesecretrecipe/.

Back to News

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 04:47:04 UTC
