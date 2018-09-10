MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Working with the season workshop | Keyneton, SA

With soil moisture still low, fodder reserves difficult to find and forecasts for a short spring, this workshop will provide you with proactive decision making information to help you make the most of opportunities and manage the risk for the coming months.

Focusing on the livestock, the land, the business and the people.

Presenters include:

Hamish Dickson, Agripartner Consulting - Feeding sheep and cattle

Chris Scheid, ProAdvice - Strategies to preserve the livestock business

Julianne Fiebig, Rural Business Support - Opportunities to support the rural business

Speaker Panel - local producers who have developed and used livestock containment areas.

Date & time:

10 Sep 2018 01:30PM to 10 Sep 2018 05:00PM

Location:

Keyneton Hall, Keyneton

Cost:

Free. Also free barbecue after the workshop.

Registration:

RSVP required for dinner by Sunday 9 September. Contact Georgie Keynes E: georgie.keynes@biggroup.org.au or M: 0409 287 261

