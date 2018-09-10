Log in
MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Working with the season workshop | Keyneton, SA

09/10/2018 | 04:56am CEST

With soil moisture still low, fodder reserves difficult to find and forecasts for a short spring, this workshop will provide you with proactive decision making information to help you make the most of opportunities and manage the risk for the coming months.

Focusing on the livestock, the land, the business and the people.

Presenters include:

  • Hamish Dickson, Agripartner Consulting - Feeding sheep and cattle
  • Chris Scheid, ProAdvice - Strategies to preserve the livestock business
  • Julianne Fiebig, Rural Business Support - Opportunities to support the rural business
  • Speaker Panel - local producers who have developed and used livestock containment areas.

Download flyer here.

Dowload program here.

Date & time:

10 Sep 2018 01:30PM to 10 Sep 2018 05:00PM

Location:

Keyneton Hall, Keyneton

Cost:

Free. Also free barbecue after the workshop.

Registration:

RSVP required for dinner by Sunday 9 September. Contact Georgie Keynes E: georgie.keynes@biggroup.org.au or M: 0409 287 261

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 02:56:00 UTC
