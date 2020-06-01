Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : cattle and sheep indicators return

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 10:50pm EDT
MLA's cattle and sheep indicators return

02 June 2020

Meat & Livestock Australia's (MLA) full suite of market reporting including all cattle and sheep indicators will return tomorrow (Wednesday, 3 June 2020) after being suspended since 25 March due to COVID-19 disruptions to market reporting.

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator (EYCI), National Trade Lamb Indicator (NTLI) and the indicator charts, tools and values across the MLA webpages will be available this week.

The EYCI Daily Summary report, Eastern States Daily Indicator (ESDI) report and Comprehensive Indicator report will also resume.

Full versions of prime and store cattle and sheep saleyard reports will be available including muscle score, fat score, estimated carcase weight, estimated dressing percentage and skin values.

MLA Chief Marketing & Insights Manager Lisa Sharp said the return of the indicators follows MLA's Livestock Market Officers (LMOs) resuming physical market reporting at all saleyards covered by the indicators.

'Ensuring the health and safety of LMOs and the wider community has and continues to be our priority, and so we have taken a staged approach to LMOs returning to saleyards,' Ms Sharp said.

'Saleyards have put in place really stringent and detailed processes over the last few months to manage sales and social distancing. These processes, combined with changes to government requirements, have enabled LMOs to now return to saleyards.

'During the COVID-19 disruptions to market reporting, MLA developed temporary, alternative CV-19 cattle and sheep indicators to keep stakeholders informed. LMOs worked remotely to collect information which then fed into the CV-19 indicators.

'The CV-19 indicators provide a weighted seven-day rolling average live weight price, across several categories. We will continue to publish the CV-19 indicators on the Prices & Markets webpage but will regularly review this in line with the broader operating environment.'

Ms Sharp said MLA is examining methods to close the missing data series of livestock indicators caused by COVID-19 disruptions to market reporting between March and June.

'The CV-19 indicators have provided a very comparable assessment during a challenging, unprecedented time. Any replacement data MLA can generate will undergo a comprehensive and rigorous assessment using historical data before being publicly released and MLA will advise when and if this data is available,' Ms Sharp said.

'MLA thanks the stock agents and auctioneers, saleyard operators and their staff, saleyard software service providers and the livestock buying community that operate within saleyards for their patience and assistance during this time - ensuring reporting continued despite the extraordinary circumstances.'

Back to News

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 02:50:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43aAustralia's central bank holds cash rate at 0.25%
RE
12:35aOil prices rise ahead of OPEC+ meeting on extended output cuts
RE
12:35aSoutheast Asia stocks - Extend rally on economic rebound hopes, Indonesia jumps over 2%
RE
12:30aIndonesia's inflation cools to 20-year low in May, as expected
RE
12:22aVW closes $2.6 billion investment in self-driving startup Argo AI
RE
12:21aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Overall BOP Position Posts US$448 Million Surplus in March 2020
PU
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:17aTransforming Lao PDR from a Land-locked to a Land-linked Economy
PU
12:17aPEPANZ PETROLEUM EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASSO : ETS changes need to be carefully implemented
PU
06/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3ADIDAS AG : Facebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, racism
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating Possible Securities Fraud and..
5REPLY S.P.A. : REPLY S P A : Alika S.r.l. completes placement of 2mm shares of Reply S.p.A. through an acceler..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group