MLB Named Florida's Commercial Service Airport of the Year

08/09/2019 | 03:11pm EDT

This past week, Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) was named the state’s top commercial airport by Florida’s Department of Transportation (FDOT). The award for 2019 Commercial Service Airport of the Year was announced at the FDOT Annual Aviation Awards ceremony held in conjunction with the Florida Airports Council 50th Anniversary Annual Conference.

“Being named Commercial Service Airport of the Year is a testament to Team MLB’s dedication to bettering our airport, our community and Florida aviation,” said Greg Donovan, A.A.E., executive director at Orlando Melbourne International (MLB). “All of the incredible work Team MLB has accomplished could not have been done without the continued support of the Florida Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration and Melbourne Airport Authority.”

The award is selective to airports that have proven exceptional aviation safety, completed aesthetic improvements, and shown innovative management solutions throughout the year. MLB was applauded for a list of accomplishments including: rehabilitating all three runways, constructing a new air traffic control tower, a 26.5% increase in aircraft operations, a 4.7% increase in annual passengers and announcement of two new nonstop routes to Philadelphia (PHL) and Washington (DCA) on American Airlines, being awarded #1 most scenic airport approach in the U.S.A., adding Dunkin’ as a concessionaire, and completing Terminal Transformation Phase 1 reconstruction of the U.S. Customs Federal Inspection Station.

“We congratulate Orlando Melbourne International Airport on all of their successes,” said Kevin Thibault, Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation. “MLB is another perfect example of why Florida’s aviation system is the finest in the nation.”

Donovan also noted the award is proudly shared with all of MLB’s partners including tenants, passengers, community members, and construction contractors. Staff development was also recognized as a recent MLB success as Director of Operations Cliff Graham, C.M., Operations Manager Patrick Mac Carthaigh, C.M., and Communications Coordinator Rob Himler, C.M., accepted the award at the ceremony on behalf of Team MLB. All three have achieved Certified Member status with the American Association of Airport Executives in the past year.

ABOUT ORLANDO MELBOURNE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (MLB)

Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) serves the Central Florida coast with three runways, a 200,000 sq. ft. terminal and 40,000 sq. ft. customs facility. It serves nearly 500,000 passengers annually with current nonstop service to Washington, D.C. (DCA), Philadelphia (PHL) and Charlotte (CLT) on American Airlines, and Atlanta (ATL) on Delta Air Lines. MLB is a leading aviation and aerospace center, home to Northrop Grumman, L3Harris, Embraer Executive Jets, Collins Aerospace, Thales and more.

For additional information, visit www.MLBair.com or follow @FlyMLB on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

#MLBproud#


© Business Wire 2019
