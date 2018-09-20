Log in
MLB Teams Up With Little Ugly for New “Ponle Acento” Broadcast Spot in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

09/20/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Video Follows the Life of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández's Jersey from the Majestic Athletics Factory to Dodgers Stadium

Ponle logo
Ponle Acento MLB logo


LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major League Baseball collaborated with creative agency and production company Little Ugly for the League’s 2018 Hispanic Heritage Month campaign celebrating Latino contributions to the game and the “Ponle Acento” movement.  The new spot, directed by Clara Aranovich, features Los Angeles Dodgers player Kiké Hernández, the Majestic Athletics’ clothing factory and Dodger Stadium.

The 30-second spot is running run in-broadcast during MLB games through the end of Hispanic Heritage Month (October 15th). The long-form :60 debuted on the League’s social media accounts and digital platforms this weekend around the calendar start of Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15th). It is complemented by short animated films for social media highlighting both the history and heritage of Hispanic contributions to MLB and the impact of past and present players on the game.

Filmed on location at Dodgers Stadium with Puerto Rican player Hernández and in Easton, PA at the Majestic Athletics garment factory, the stop motion animation and burst shutter creative lovingly showcases every single step that a jersey goes through before it gets into the store and on the field. From the accent mark itself and the meaning behind it, to the hands-on work of the men and women in Majestic’s factory, the campaign shows the commitment and detail that every jersey has attached to player’s name.

Aranovich, a Latina director who had previously worked on the “Ponle Acento” campaign in 2016, led the diverse, mostly female production team that additionally includes Latino Executive Producers and Latino Director of Photography.

2018 “Ponle Acento” Spot Credits:

Director: Clara Aranovich
Executive Producers: Carlos Lopez Estrada, Kimberly Stuckwisch, Neil Garvey
Producer: Jimmy Loweree
DP: Sean Conaty
Production Manager: Nick Lane
1st AD: Melissa Kyle
Production Design: Jessica Garrison
Composer: Ray Suen (Childish Gambino, Lorde, The Killers, Mariachi El Bronx)
Hair & Make-up: Stephanie Scholz
Wardrobe: Madeleine Paul

ABOUT LITTLE UGLY:
Little Ugly is a production company and creative agency created by Director Carlos Lopez Estrada (Blindspotting) and Executive Producer Kimberly S. Stuckwisch. The Los Angeles-based company has created numerous music videos, commercials, series and films. The company is dedicated to finding and fostering diverse new talent in film and other media.

Contact:
Hanna Bolte, Bolte Media
310-497-5586; Hanna@BolteMedia.com

littleugly_black.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
