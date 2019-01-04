MMA Capital Holdings Announces Completion of Asset Sale

BALTIMORE, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MMAC) ("MMA Capital" or "the Company") today announced the completion of a series of transactions that were entered into for the purpose of making more capital available to fund its renewable lending investments. These transactions are further discussed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 20, 2018 (the "Form 8-K"). The transactions, which included the disposition of two bond investments, will provide the Company net proceeds of $8.6 million and, when combined with $14.1 million of net proceeds from the settlement in December of other transactions that are disclosed in the Form 8-K, will result in total net cash proceeds of $22.7 million.

The Company posted an updated investor presentation to reflect certain changes in our bond investment mix using pro forma September 30, 2018 information. The investor presentation can be found on the main page of the Company's website, www.mmacapitalholdings.com.

About MMAC

MMA Capital primarily invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate. MMA Capital is externally managed and advised by Hunt Investment Management, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Companies, Inc. For additional information about MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MMAC), please visit MMA Capital's website at www.mmacapitalholdings.com. For additional information about Hunt Investment Management, LLC, please see its Form ADV and brochure (Part 2A of Form ADV) available at https://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

