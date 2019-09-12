MMA Maine Municipal Association : 09/12/2019 - Maine Biodiesel Workshop

Geared toward municipalities with fleet vehicles, a presentation on biodiesel and the experiences in using them will be held on Sept. 26, starting at 1 p.m., in Portland. The speaker will be Steve Howell, acting president and the founder of MARC-IV, an agricultural consulting firm. Howell has a background in chemical engineering and is considered to be a leading expert on biodiesels. The event will be held in the Maine Standard Biofuels office, 51 Ingersoll Drive.

Click here for detials.

« Return to News