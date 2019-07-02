MMA Offshore : 03 July 2019 Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer

ASX Announcement

3 July 2019

The Listing Manager

ASX Limited

Level 4, Stock Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED - APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

MMA Offshore Limited ("MMA" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm the appointment of Mr. David Ross as its new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") with effect from 1 July 2019.

As previously announced by the Company on 12 April 2019, Mr. David Ross (previously the Company's Deputy Chief Executive Officer) will succeed Mr. Jeffrey Weber as CEO on 1 July 2019 and will initially be based in Singapore.

Mr. Weber will remain as Managing Director, based in Australia, until the conclusion of the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting to be held later this year.

David joined MMA in 2005 and has held a number of roles at the Company over that time, including General Manager of Operations, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer. His previous experience includes senior positions at BHP Transport.

MMA's Chairman, Mr. Andrew Edwards, said that he was delighted to be able to appoint someone of

David's calibre and standing in the industry to be the new CEO of MMA:

"David has the ideal blend of skills and experience in operational, strategic and commercial roles to lead MMA through its next phase of growth. I am very pleased that David has agreed to accept the role of CEO and together with the Board of Directors, I look forward to working closely with him."

Mr. David Ross said, "I am very pleased to be taking on the role of Chief Executive Officer of MMA. I look forward to working with Andrew, the Board, MMA's Management Team and both the shore based and seagoing staff - with a clear focus on maintaining our high operating standards whilst delivering on MMA's growth strategy to drive returns for the Company's shareholders."

Experience and Qualifications

David has spent more than 30 years working in the maritime industry having started his career as a seagoing marine engineer and qualifying as an Engineer Class 1 - Motor (Marine Chief Engineer) in 1995.