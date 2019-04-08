Log in
MMA Offshore : 09 April 2019 UBS Australian Emerging Companies Conference

04/08/2019

MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED

UBS Conference

9 April 2019

DISCLAIMER

This document contains general information about the activities of MMA Offshore Limited (MMA) current at the date of this presentation. It is information in a summary form only and does not contain all the information necessary to fully evaluate any transaction or investment. It should be considered in conjunction with MMA's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements to the Australian Securities Exchange available at www.asx.com.au.

MMA makes no representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this document. MMA and its directors, officers, employees, advisors, agents and associates will have no liability for any statements, opinions, information or matters (express or implied) arising out of, or contained in or derived from, or for any omissions from this document, except liability under statute that cannot be excluded.

Not a prospectus: This document is not a prospectus or a product disclosure statement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and has not been lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission.

Not investment advice: The information provided in this document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs. Any investment decision should be made based solely upon appropriate due diligence. Recipients of this document are advised to consult their own professional advisers. An investment in any listed company, including MMA, is subject to significant risks of loss of income and capital.

Future performance: This document contains certain forward-looking statements. The words 'anticipate', 'believe', 'expect', 'project', 'forecast', 'estimate', 'likely', 'intend', 'should', 'could', 'may', 'target', 'plan' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of MMA, and its officers, employees, agents and associates, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those assumptions are based. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and neither MMA nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisors, agents or associates assumes any obligation to update such information.

Risks: An investment in MMA securities is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of MMA and MMA's directors, officers, employees, advisors, agents or associates. MMA does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of MMA nor does it guarantee the repayment of capital from MMA or any particular tax treatment.

H1 FY2019 HIGHLIGHTS

$12.6m

73%

39%

$7.3m

EBITDA

UTILISATION

2019 DAYS

OPERATING

CONTRACTED

CASHFLOW

30

65.8%

$0.36

0.81

TRCF

VESSELS

GEARING

NTA PER SHARE

PER MILLION

HOURS

MACRO CONDITIONS

Recent volatility in the oil price has impacted sentiment however longer term fundamentals for a recovery in demand for offshore services remain sound

SANCTIONED VOLUMES WENT DOWN

SANCTIONING NEEDED TO OFFSET

94% OF OFFSHORE 2P RESERVES

WITH THE 2014 OIL PRICE CRASH

DEPLETING PRODUCTION CAPACITY

PROFITABLE AT US$60-65/BBL BRENT

The fact that the world would need to invest heavily in oil, almost irrespective

of how the global energy system evolves over the next 20 years is something

Project sanctioning needed to offset

which I don't think is well understood today" depleting production capacity

Spencer Dale, BP Chief Economist, Feb 2019

MACRO CONDITIONS

Despite short term volatility, key market analyst forecasting solid growth in offshore capex driven by new project approvals

COMMITTED OFFSHORE CAPEX SET FOR

TURNAROUND IN 2019 WITH MORE MEANINGFUL

SOLID COMEBACK STORY

GROWTH EXPECTED FROM 2020

Project sanctioning needed to offset

Source: Rystad Energy, Feb 2019

depleting production capacity

Source: Rystad Energy, Feb 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MMA Offshore Limited published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 00:57:04 UTC
