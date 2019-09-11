Log in
MMA Offshore : 12 September 2019 Pareto Oil and Offshore Conference

09/11/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

PARETO OIL AND OFFSHORE CONFERENCE

12 September 2019

1

IMPORTANT NOTICES & DISCLAIMER

This document contains general information about the activities of MMA Offshore Limited (MMA) current at the date of this presentation. It is information in a summary form only and does not contain all the information necessary to fully evaluate any transaction or investment. It should be considered in conjunction with MMA's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements to the Australian Securities Exchange available at www.asx.com.au.

MMA makes no representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this document. MMA and its directors, officers, employees, advisors, agents and associates will have no liability for any statements, opinions, information or matters (express or implied) arising out of, or contained in or derived from, or for any omissions from this document, except liability under statute that cannot be excluded.

Not a prospectus: This document is not a prospectus or a product disclosure statement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and has not been lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission.

Not investment advice: The information provided in this document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs. Any investment decision should be made based solely upon appropriate due diligence. Recipients of this document are advised to consult their own professional advisers. An investment in any listed company, including MMA, is subject to significant risks of loss of income and capital.

Future performance: This document contains certain forward-looking statements. The words 'anticipate', 'believe', 'expect', 'project', 'forecast', 'estimate', 'likely', 'intend', 'should', 'could', 'may', 'target', 'plan' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of MMA, and its officers, employees, agents and associates, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those assumptions are based. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and neither MMA nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisors, agents or associates assumes any obligation to update such information.

Risks: An investment in MMA securities is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of MMA and MMA's directors, officers, employees, advisors, agents or associates. MMA does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of MMA nor does it guarantee the repayment of capital from MMA or any particular tax treatment.

2

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Established in 1989 and listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, MMA is one of the largest marine services providers in the Asia Pacific region.

Service Areas

Operating Areas

Offshore Services

Subsea Services

Project Logistics

Marine Expertise & Engineering

Corporate Profile1

ASX Code

MRM

Shares on Issue

858m

Market Cap

A$170m

Net Debt

A$200m

Enterprise Value

A$370m

AUD: USD

0.68

1 As at 4 September 2019

MMA Office

MMA Onshore Facility

4

AHT

9yrs average age

Middle

East

Dubai

East & West

4

South East Asia

Africa

1

Malaysia

10

Singapore

Batam

Australia

Fremantle (HQ)

15

Vessel Fleet

12

8

6

AHTS

PSV

MPSV / IMR

8.5 yrs average age

6 yrs average age

4 yrs average age

3

FY2019 HIGHLIGHTS

50%

72%

Broad consensus that the OSV market is in the early stages of a recovery

Increase in EBITDA

Utilisation increasing with higher weighting to larger vessels

Rates increasing in the more specialised vessel segments Strong safety performance, well above industry average ROA and debt metrics improving and remain our key priority

Neptune acquisition to deliver subsea expansion strategy

Executing our growth strategy to deliver improved returns for shareholders

Note: FY2019 refers to the financial year ended on 30 June 2019

4

FY2019 KEY METRICS

A$27.8m 72%

EBITDAUTILISATION

30

42%

MODERN HIGH

NET DEBT

QUALITY

TO FIXED ASSETS

VESSELS

27%

FY20 DAYS

CONTRACTED

A$0.35

NTA PER SHARE

A$22.2m

OPERATING

CASHFLOW

0.53

TRCF

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MMA Offshore Limited published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 01:11:05 UTC
