MMA Offshore : 16 August 2018 Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN
MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED 083 185 693
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
SPHERIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED 611 081 326
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 14/08/2018
The previous notice was given to the company on 19/03/2018
The previous notice was dated 16/03/2018
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of change
|
Person whose relevant interest changed
|
Nature of change (4)
|
Consideration given in relation to change (5)
|
Class (6) and number of securities affected
|
Person's votes affected
|
See Annexure A
|
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
N/A
|
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
SPHERIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
|
LEVEL 35, 60 MARGARET STREET, SYDNEY NSW 2000
|
MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED Annexure A
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
24/04/2018
Spheria Asset Management Pty Limited
27/04/2018 As above 29/06/2018 As above 14/08/2018 As above
Number of Class of securities change
|
Person's
|
votes
|
affected
|
671,466
|
669,171 ORDINARY SHARES
|
669,171
|
-3,946,250 ORDINARY SHARES
|
-3,946,250
|
-3,154,675 ORDINARY SHARES
|
-3,154,675
Nature ofConsideration given in relation to change
Purchase
$154,437.18
Purchase Sale Sale
$153,909.33 -$1,026,025.00 -$859,648.92
securities affectedaffected
671,466
ORDINARY SHARES
This is Annexure "A" of 1 page as mentioned in form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
Matthew Booker Company Director Date: 16/08/2018