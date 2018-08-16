MMA Offshore : 16 August 2018 Ceasing to be a substantial holder

605 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN

MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED 083 185 693

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

SPHERIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED 611 081 326

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 14/08/2018

The previous notice was given to the company on 19/03/2018

The previous notice was dated 16/03/2018

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (4) Consideration given in relation to change (5) Class (6) and number of securities affected Person's votes affected See Annexure A

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address SPHERIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED LEVEL 35, 60 MARGARET STREET, SYDNEY NSW 2000 Signature

print name

sign here

MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED Annexure A

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

24/04/2018

Spheria Asset Management Pty Limited

27/04/2018 As above 29/06/2018 As above 14/08/2018 As above

Number of Class of securities change Person's votes affected 671,466 669,171 ORDINARY SHARES 669,171 -3,946,250 ORDINARY SHARES -3,946,250 -3,154,675 ORDINARY SHARES -3,154,675

Nature ofConsideration given in relation to change

Purchase

$154,437.18

Purchase Sale Sale

$153,909.33 -$1,026,025.00 -$859,648.92

securities affectedaffected

671,466

ORDINARY SHARES

This is Annexure "A" of 1 page as mentioned in form 605 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder