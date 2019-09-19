Log in
MMA Offshore : 20 September 2019 2019 Annual Report

0
09/19/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

2019

ANNUAL

REPORT

TOGETHER, WE MAKE IT HAPPEN

30+

0.53

TRCF PER MILLION

MODERN

HOURS WORKED

2

HIGH-QUALITY

VESSELS

880+

MIDDLE

ONSHORE FACILITIES

EMPLOYEES ACROSS

EAST

THE GLOBE

Dubai SOUTHEAST ASIA

VESSEL SOLUTIONS AND MARINE EXPERTISE FOR THE OFFSHORE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY

TOGETHER, WE MAKE IT HAPPEN

EAST &

WEST AFRICA

KEY

OFFICE

ONSHORE FACILITY

CONTENTS

OVERVIEW

About MMA

2

Our Key Values

3

Our Services

4

2019 Year in Review

6

Chairman's Report

8

Managing Director's Report

10

Chief Executive Officer's Report

14

Financial Report

18

Health, Safety, Environment & Quality

20

Our People

22

Our Community

24

Risks

26

Malaysia

Singapore

Batam

Dampier

AUSTRALIA

Fremantle

GOVERNANCE

Board of Directors

28

Corporate Governance

30

Directors' Report

34

Auditor's Independence Declaration

50

Audit Report

51

Directors' Declaration

56

FINANCIAL REPORT 2019

57

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION

Additional Securities Exchange Information

93

MMA Offshore Limited 1

ABOUT

MMA

OUR KEY VALUES

MMA is one of the largest marine service providers in the Asia Pacific region with operations in Australia, South East Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

We specialise in providing marine solutions and expertise to the offshore oil and gas industry, underpinned by our operational excellence and strong safety culture.

Our modern high-quality fleet of offshore vessels supports a range of offshore and subsea activities across exploration, production, construction and maintenance.

CUSTOMER

PEOPLE

RELATIONSHIPS

We provide a workplace built on

We understand our customers'

trust, cooperation and mutual

requirements by building long-

respect where our people care

term collaborative relationships.

about their safety and the safety

We will provide safe and

of those around them.

proactive solutions that deliver

beyond expectations.

TEAM WORK

We share knowledge, resources and services across our business.

We will work together as one team to achieve our common goals.

We pride ourselves on partnering with our clients to deliver innovative solutions to solve their complex marine problems.

Our quality vessels, technical marine expertise and operational excellence sets us apart from other vessel operators in the industry as does our track record of delivering exceptional service where the cost of failure is high.

AN INNOVATIVE APPROACH

OUR STRENGTHS

SAFETY

EXPERIENCED,

LEADERSHIP

INNOVATIVE PEOPLE

MODERN RELIABLE

PROVEN TRACK

ASSETS

RECORD

MMA Offshore Limited 3

INNOVATIVE SERVICES THAT FOCUS ON

EXCEEDING

EXPECTATIONS

Walk to Work

Offshore

Services

Services

Project

SERVICES

Subsea

Logistics

Services

Marine Onshore

Expertise Services

Strong Services capability with proven track

record in delivering complex projects

TRACK RECORD

OF OPERATIONAL

EXCELLENCE

30+

VESSELS

VESSEL FLEET

4

12

8

6

AHT

AHTS

PSV

MPSV / IMR

9 years

8.5 years

6 years

4.5 years

average age

average age

average age

average age

4 Annual Report 2019

2019 YEAR IN REVIEW

Revenue

Operating Cashflow

$239.3m

$22.2m

EBITDA

LVR (Net Debt to Fixed Assets)

$27.8m

42%

EBIT

Cash at Bank

$(7.5)m

$70.2m

Normalised NPAT

NTA per Share

$(27.0)m

$0.35

50%

INCREASE IN EBITDA

6

Annual Report 2019

MMA Offshore Limited

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MMA Offshore Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 01:31:00 UTC
