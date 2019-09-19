MMA Offshore : 20 September 2019 2019 Annual Report

2019
ANNUAL
REPORT
TOGETHER, WE MAKE IT HAPPEN
|
30+
|
|
0.53
|
|
|
TRCF PER MILLION
|
|
MODERN
|
|
HOURS WORKED
|
2
|
|
|
HIGH-QUALITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
VESSELS
|
880+
|
|
|
|
MIDDLE
|
ONSHORE FACILITIES
|
|
EMPLOYEES ACROSS
|
EAST
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE GLOBE
|
|
Dubai SOUTHEAST ASIA
VESSEL SOLUTIONS AND MARINE EXPERTISE FOR THE OFFSHORE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY
TOGETHER, WE MAKE IT HAPPEN
EAST &
WEST AFRICA
KEY
CONTENTS
|
OVERVIEW
|
|
About MMA
|
2
|
Our Key Values
|
3
|
Our Services
|
4
|
2019 Year in Review
|
6
|
Chairman's Report
|
8
|
Managing Director's Report
|
10
|
Chief Executive Officer's Report
|
14
|
Financial Report
|
18
|
Health, Safety, Environment & Quality
|
20
|
Our People
|
22
|
Our Community
|
24
|
Risks
|
26
|
|
Malaysia
Singapore
Batam
Dampier
AUSTRALIA
Fremantle
|
GOVERNANCE
|
|
Board of Directors
|
28
|
Corporate Governance
|
30
|
Directors' Report
|
34
|
Auditor's Independence Declaration
|
50
|
Audit Report
|
51
|
Directors' Declaration
|
56
|
|
|
FINANCIAL REPORT 2019
|
57
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION
|
|
Additional Securities Exchange Information
|
93
|
|
MMA is one of the largest marine service providers in the Asia Pacific region with operations in Australia, South East Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
We specialise in providing marine solutions and expertise to the offshore oil and gas industry, underpinned by our operational excellence and strong safety culture.
Our modern high-quality fleet of offshore vessels supports a range of offshore and subsea activities across exploration, production, construction and maintenance.
|
|
CUSTOMER
|
PEOPLE
|
RELATIONSHIPS
|
We provide a workplace built on
|
We understand our customers'
|
trust, cooperation and mutual
|
requirements by building long-
|
respect where our people care
|
term collaborative relationships.
|
about their safety and the safety
|
We will provide safe and
|
of those around them.
|
proactive solutions that deliver
|
|
beyond expectations.
TEAM WORK
We share knowledge, resources and services across our business.
We will work together as one team to achieve our common goals.
We pride ourselves on partnering with our clients to deliver innovative solutions to solve their complex marine problems.
Our quality vessels, technical marine expertise and operational excellence sets us apart from other vessel operators in the industry as does our track record of delivering exceptional service where the cost of failure is high.
AN INNOVATIVE APPROACH
OUR STRENGTHS
|
SAFETY
|
EXPERIENCED,
|
LEADERSHIP
|
INNOVATIVE PEOPLE
|
MODERN RELIABLE
|
PROVEN TRACK
|
ASSETS
|
RECORD
INNOVATIVE SERVICES THAT FOCUS ON
EXCEEDING
EXPECTATIONS
|
Walk to Work
|
Offshore
|
Services
|
Services
|
Project
|
SERVICES
|
Subsea
|
Logistics
|
Services
Marine Onshore
Expertise Services
Strong Services capability with proven track
record in delivering complex projects
TRACK RECORD
OF OPERATIONAL
EXCELLENCE
30+
VESSELS
VESSEL FLEET
|
4
|
12
|
8
|
6
|
AHT
|
AHTS
|
PSV
|
MPSV / IMR
|
9 years
|
8.5 years
|
6 years
|
4.5 years
|
average age
|
average age
|
average age
|
average age
2019 YEAR IN REVIEW
|
Revenue
|
|
Operating Cashflow
|
$239.3m
|
|
$22.2m
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
LVR (Net Debt to Fixed Assets)
|
$27.8m
|
|
42%
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
Cash at Bank
|
$(7.5)m
|
$70.2m
|
|
|
Normalised NPAT
|
NTA per Share
|
$(27.0)m
|
$0.35
|
|
|
6
|
Annual Report 2019
|
MMA Offshore Limited
|
7
