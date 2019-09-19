Log in
MMA Offshore : 20 September 2019 2019 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement

09/19/2019 | 09:27pm EDT

Appendix 4G

for the year ended 30 June 2019

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity:

MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED

ABN / ARBN:

Financial year ended:

21 083 185 693

30 JUNE 2019

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

  • These pages of our annual report:

This URL on our website:

https://www.mmaoffshore.com/investor-centre/corporate-governance

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 20 September 2019 and has been approved by the Board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date:

20 September 2019

Name of Secretary authorising lodgement:

Dylan Darbyshire-Roberts

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.

Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above.

Corporate Governance Council Recommendation

We have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

(a)

the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement

(b)

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management.

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and

management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

delegated to management):

in our Corporate Governance Statement and at

https://www.mmaoffshore.com/investor-centre/corporate-governance

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

(a)

undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for

in our Corporate Governance Statement

election, as a director; and

(b)

provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to

elect or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

appointment.

in our Corporate Governance Statement

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

do with the proper functioning of the board.

in our Corporate Governance Statement

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with paragraph (a):

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the board or a relevant committee of the board to set

in our Corporate Governance Statement

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

progress in achieving them;

at https://www.mmaoffshore.com/investor-centre/corporate-governance

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a

(c)

disclose as at the end of each reporting period the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the

relevant committee of the board in accordance with our diversity policy and our

board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress

progress towards achieving them:

towards achieving them and either:

in our Corporate Governance Statement

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above.

Corporate Governance Council Recommendation

We have disclosed …

(1)

the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or

in our Corporate Governance Statement

(2)

if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent

"Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and

in our Corporate Governance Statement

individual directors; and

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

in our Corporate Governance Statement

period in accordance with that process.

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of its senior executives; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

period in accordance with that process.

in our Corporate Governance Statement

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

If the entity complies with paragraph (a):

(a)

have a nomination committee which:

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs (1)

(1)

has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and

and (2):

(2)

is chaired by an independent director,

in our Corporate Governance Statement

and disclose:

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(3)

the charter of the committee;

at https://www.mmaoffshore.com/investor-centre/corporate-governance

(4)

the members of the committee; and

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

(5)

as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and

in our Corporate Governance Statement and at page 37 of the Company's

the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or

2019 Annual Report

(b)

if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board

succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,

independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board

… our board skills matrix:

currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

in our Corporate Governance Statement

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above.

Corporate Governance Council Recommendation

We have disclosed …

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

… the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors:

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors;

in our Corporate Governance Statement

(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is

… and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b):

of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the interest, position,

in our Corporate Governance Statement

association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and

… and the length of service of each director:

(c) the length of service of each director.

in our Corporate Governance Statement

2.4

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent directors.

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

in our Corporate Governance Statement

2.5

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent director and, in particular, should not be the same

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

person as the CEO of the entity.

in our Corporate Governance Statement

2.6

A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors and provide appropriate professional development

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

opportunities for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as directors

in our Corporate Governance Statement

effectively.

PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY

3.1

A listed entity should:

… our code of conduct or a summary of it:

(a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives and employees; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement and at

(b) disclose that code or a summary of it.

https://www.mmaoffshore.com/investor-centre/corporate-governance

PRINCIPLE 4 - SAFEGUARD INTEGRITY IN CORPORATE REPORTING

4.1

The board of a listed entity should:

If the entity complies with paragraph (a):

(a) have an audit committee which:

… the fact that we have an audit committee that complies with paragraphs (1) and

(1)

has at least three members, all of whom are non-executive directors and a majority of whom are

(2):

independent directors; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement

(2)

is chaired by an independent director, who is not the chair of the board,

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

and disclose:

at https://www.mmaoffshore.com/investor-centre/corporate-governance

