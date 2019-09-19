MMA Offshore : 20 September 2019 2019 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement

|
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above.
Corporate Governance Council Recommendation
We have disclosed …
(1)
the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):
whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement
(2)
if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent
"Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.
1.6
A listed entity should:
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
(a)
have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement
individual directors; and
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
(b)
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement
period in accordance with that process.
1.7
A listed entity should:
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
(a)
have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of its senior executives; and
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement
(b)
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
period in accordance with that process.
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement
PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE
2.1
The board of a listed entity should:
If the entity complies with paragraph (a):
(a)
have a nomination committee which:
… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs (1)
(1)
has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and
and (2):
(2)
is chaired by an independent director,
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement
and disclose:
… and a copy of the charter of the committee:
(3)
the charter of the committee;
☒ at https://www.mmaoffshore.com/investor-centre/corporate-governance
(4)
the members of the committee; and
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):
(5)
as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement and at page 37 of the Company's
2019 Annual Report
(b)
if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board
succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,
independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.
2.2
A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board
… our board skills matrix:
|
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement
