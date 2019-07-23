Log in
MMA Offshore : 24 July 2019 Acquisition of Neptune Marine Services business

0
07/23/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

Acquisition of Neptune Marine Services' business

24 July 2019

1

IMPORTANT NOTICES & DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by MMA Offshore Limited (MMA) and relates to MMA's proposed acquisition of the business of Neptune Marine Services Limited (NMS).

This presentation contains general information about the activities of MMA, which is current at the date of this presentation, unless expressly stated otherwise. It is information in a summary form only and does not contain all the information necessary to fully evaluate any transaction or investment. The information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice, and MMA is not responsible for updating, nor does it undertake to update, this presentation. It should be considered in conjunction with MMA's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements to the Australian Securities Exchange, which are available at www.asx.com.au.

MMA makes no representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the statements, information, opinions, or other matters stated in or contemplated by this presentation. MMA and its directors, officers, employees, advisors, agents and associates disclaim all liability for any statements, opinions, information or matters (express or implied) arising out of, or contained in or derived from, or for any omissions from, this presentation, except for any liability under statute that cannot be excluded.

Not a prospectus or offer: To avoid any doubt, this presentation is not a prospectus or a product disclosure statement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and has not been lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission. This presentation is for information purposes only and is not an invitation or offer of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction.

Not investment advice: The information provided in this presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or prospective investors and has been prepared without taking into account any recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs. Recipients of this presentation are advised to consult their own professional advisers. An investment in any listed company, including MMA, is subject to significant risks of loss of income and capital; and nothing in this presentation is intended to promote or support an investment in MMA (ongoing or otherwise).

Limitation on information relating to NMS: All information in this presentation in relation to NMS and its business, including any historical financial information, has been sourced from NMS. MMA has conducted appropriate (but limited) due diligence on NMS and its business, including by reference to information sourced from and provided by NMS. Nevertheless, none of MMA, its directors, officers, employees, advisors, agents and associates has independently verified any such information, and no representation or warranty (express or implied) is made as the accuracy, reliability or completeness of such information (including the information in this presentation in relation to NMS and its business).

Industry Data: This presentation contains industry data which has been derived from publicly available sources. Such data has not been independently verified by MMA or any its directors, officers, employees, advisors, agents and associates. No representation or warranty (express or implied) is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of such information.

Financial Data: All currency amounts are in Australian dollars. The pro-forma statement of financial position has been prepared based on the reviewed consolidated statement of financial position for MMA as at 31 December 2018 and the unaudited consolidated statement of financial position for NMS as at 30 June 2019 (Pro-Forma Financial Information). The Pro-Forma Financial Information has been included for illustrative purposes only, and should not be relied upon or otherwise considered as being indicative of, or providing guidance in respect of, the future performance or potential of MMA (following completion of the proposed acquisition and integration of the NMS business).

This presentation contains financial information that is "non-IFRS financial information" under ASIC Regulatory Guide 230 "Disclosing non-IFRS financial information". The non-IFRS financial information includes the Pro-Forma Financial Information and NMS historical Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) figures. Such financial information has not been prepared in accordance with all applicable accounting standards and accounting interpretations. The non-IRFS financial information in this presentation does not have a standardised meaning prescribed by the Australian International Financial Reporting Standards (or AIFRS) and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other entities, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with AIFRS. Investors are cautioned, therefore, not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial measures included in this presentation.

Financial totals may be subject to rounding.

Pre-tax cost synergies: This presentation contains preliminary estimates of anticipated pre-tax cost synergies that may be realisable if MMA acquires the business of NMS. These are estimates only and based solely on MMA's current understanding of the NMS business. The extent of any pre-tax cost synergies, and the potential timing for realising all or some of them, are currently preliminary and uncertain, and MMA has not yet developed a detailed integration plan to seek to achieve those synergies.

Future performance: This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. The words 'anticipate', 'believe', 'expect', 'project', 'forecast', 'estimate', 'likely', 'intend', 'should', 'could', 'may', 'target', 'plan' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance, and indications of industry trends are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or industry trends and involve significant elements of subjective judgment, assumption as to future events that may not be correct, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of MMA, and its officers, employees, agents and associates, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those assumptions are based. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and neither MMA nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisors, agents or associates assumes any obligation to update such information.

Past performance: Information about past performance in this presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and cannot be relied upon as an indicator of (and provides no guidance as to) future performance.

Risks: An investment in MMA and its securities is subject to general investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of MMA (as well as MMA's directors, officers, employees, advisors, agents or associates). MMA does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of MMA nor does it guarantee the repayment of capital from MMA or any particular tax treatment. Furthermore, there are risks associated with any acquisition, including the proposed acquisition of the NMS business the subject of this presentation.

2

TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS

ACQUISITION OF NEPTUNE MARINE SERVICES BUSINESS FOR APPROX $18.5M1

STRONG GROWTH PLATFORM TO EXPAND

MMA'S SUBSEA SERVICES

CONSIDERATION COMPRISING $5.0M IN CASH PLUS THE ISSUE OF SHARES IN MMA

COMPELLING STRATEGIC RATIONALE WITH STRONG FIT AND POSITIVE IMPACT ON ROA

DIRECTORS OF NMS UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT THE TRANSACTION2

COMBINED BUSINESS HAS OPPORTUNITY TO BENEFIT FROM A RECOVERY IN OFFSHORE AND SUBSEA INVESTMENT

  1. Consideration expected to total $18.5M - This assumes that the volume weighted average price of MMA shares in the 30 day period ending on the date that is 2 business days before completion (of the acquisition) is $0.25 or less
  2. In the absence of any superior proposal

3

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

Strategic acquisition at a low point in the cycle providing MMA with a strong platform to expand its subsea services business

Transaction

Acquisition of the business of Neptune Marine Services Limited by acquiring its key operating subsidiaries

Structure

Excludes the listed company Neptune Marine Services Limited which will be re-named post transaction

Consideration

Expected to total $18.5 million

Comprising $5.0 million in cash plus shares in MMA worth approximately $13.51 million (Consideration Shares)

Issue price based on 30 day VWAP before Completion subject to a minimum price of $0.20 per share

Consideration based on the net asset value of the business being acquired and subject to adjustment for any movement in net

asset value at completion

Funding

Cash consideration of $5.0 million has been paid to an escrow agent as an upfront refundable deposit and was funded from

MMA's existing cash resources

Issue of Consideration Shares in MMA to NMS upon completion

Conditions

Majority approval of MTQ's and NMS's respective shareholders

There being no material adverse change in respect of NMS or MMA

Other conditions precedent including certain counterparty change of control consents and certain authorisations being obtained,

and completion of NMS's internal restructuring

Other Key Terms

Exclusivity, notification and matching right undertakings

Break fee of $200k payable by NMS or MMA in certain circumstances - see schedule 1 of MMA's accompanying ASX

announcement for further details

Customary conduct of business restrictions including consultation rights for MMA on prescribed matters

Timeline

MTQ Shareholder Approval at EGM scheduled to be held in September

NMS Shareholder Approval at EGM scheduled to be held in October

Targeting Completion by October/November 2019

1 This assumes that the volume weighted average price of MMA shares in the 30 day period ending on the date that is 2 business days before completion (of the acquisition) is $0.25 or less, in which case the assumed issue price will be (and the number of shares to be issued will be determined by reference to) to 30-day VWAP, subject to a minimum issue price of $0.20 per share

4

NMS OVERVIEW

A leading provider of inspection, maintenance and repair solutions to the oil and gas, marine and renewable energy industries

SUITE OF COMPLEMENTARY SERVICES

PRESENCE IN KEY OIL & GAS MARKETS

Houston

Aberdeen

Singapore

Darwin

Indonesia

NMS Office

Perth (HQ)

Melbourne

190 EMPLOYEES

TIER ONE CLIENT BASE

HISTORICAL FINANCIALS

140

136

135

119

Revenue

20

EBITDA

11

11

15

90

8

82

84

10

68

0.4

5

40

-4

0

-8

-5

-10

-10

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MMA Offshore Limited published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 01:09:04 UTC
