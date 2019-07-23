MMA Offshore : 24 July 2019 Proposed Sale of Neptune's Business to MMA Offshore Limited

ASX RELEASE 24 July 2019 Proposed Sale of Neptune Marine Services Limited's business to MMA Offshore Limited NMS to sell its key operating subsidiaries to MMA.

Consideration expected to be between approximately $18.5 million and approximately $21.2 million in aggregate, which would comprise $5.0 million cash plus the issue of shares in MMA to NMS with an implied value of between $13.5 million and $16.2 million (depending on the 30-day volume weighted average price of MMA shares for the period ending on the date that is two business days before completion).

30-day volume weighted average price of MMA shares for the period ending on the date that is two business days before completion). The consideration, including the MMA shares, is intended to be distributed in specie to NMS shareholders in due course.

Completion of the disposal is subject to a number of conditions including NMS shareholder approval, with an NMS General Meeting expected to be held in October.

The Directors of NMS unanimously recommend that NMS shareholders vote in favour of the MMA transaction in the absence of a superior proposal. Overview Neptune Marine Services Limited ("NMS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") for the sale of its business to MMA Offshore Limited ("MMA") (the "Transaction"). The Transaction will involve the sale of the shares in NMS's key operating subsidiaries. The purchase consideration, which is expected to total between approximately $18.5 million and approximately $21.2 million, will comprise a payment of $5.0 million in cash ("Cash Consideration") and the balance in the form of MMA fully paid ordinary shares, with an implied value of between approximately $13.5 million and approximately $16.2 million (depending on the 30-day volume weighted average price of MMA shares for the period ending on the date that is two business days before completion) ("Consideration Shares").1 All consideration is payable upon completion of the Transaction ("Completion"). NMS CEO, Mr Robin King, said: "The acquisition of the Neptune business by MMA provides NMS shareholders with an opportunity to retain an exposure to the combined business which offers synergies that will potentially provide new opportunities for the business in any sustained improvement in market conditions. Combining NMS's subsea equipment and technical expertise with MMA's vessel assets should result in a stronger service offering to both NMS's and MMA's existing clients". Key services being sold include Asset Integrity and Inspection, Diving; Survey, ROV, Engineering, Subsea Stabilisation, NEPSYS™ Dry Underwater Welding and Manufacturing, Assembly and Testing services. 1 Please refer to Schedule 1 for further detail.

RATIONALE FOR THE TRANSACTION Although the outlook in the Australian subsea market has improved from a year ago, NMS has experienced significant challenges over recent years. The Transaction represents a strategic move for NMS to unlock the value of the business in a way which, through the scrip component of the deal structure, will enable the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") to gain an exposure to the combined business through NMS' shareholding in MMA.

The injection of NMS's subsea operations into MMA is considered a strong fit as the NMS and MMA's businesses are complementary with an overlapping regional presence in Australia and South East Asia, which will enable the cross selling of services and the enhancement of client relationships across multiple levels of the oil and gas development cycle.

MMA recorded an NTA per share of A$0.36 and posted an EBITDA of A$12.6 million 2 for its half-year ended 31 December 2018. The minimum issue price of A$0.20 to be used in computing the Consideration Shares represents a discount of 44% to the NTA as at 31 December 2018. In light of the above, the Board is of the view that the Transaction is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders in the absence of a superior proposal, and recommend that NMS shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction at the upcoming general meeting (again, in the absence of a superior proposal). Consideration The expected Consideration range for the proposed sale of the Neptune business is set out below: Minimum Maximum Consideration Consideration Consideration $000 $000 Cash 5,000 5,000 MMA Shares (implied value) 13,5313 16,2374 Total Consideration 18,531 21,237 Under the Agreement, NMS is obliged to retain the Cash Consideration in an account approved by MMA for a period of 6 months after Completion ("Retention Period"). Based on MMA's publicly available half-yearly results. For the purpose of this illustration, the implied value of MMA shares is based on a 30-day volume weighted average price of $0.20 and a trading price of $0.20 For the purpose of this illustration, the implied value of MMA shares is based on a 30-day volume weighted average price of $0.30 and a trading price of $0.30

EFFECT OF TRANSACTION NMS CEO, Robin King, will continue to manage the Company until Completion occurs, following which he will provide support to MMA during the transition period. As part of the Transaction, the remaining Company management, including Acting CFO David Binns, and all other employees will transfer to MMA. The effect of the proposed Transaction on the key metrics from NMS's Consolidated Statement of Financial Position and Consolidated Income Statement are shown below5: Before Proposed After Proposed After Proposed Disposal7 Disposal8 Category Disposal6 (Min Consideration) (Max Consideration) $000 $000 $000 Total Assets 51,659 28,095 30,802 Total Liabilities 25,627 2,063 2,063 Total Equity 26,032 26,032 28,739 Revenue 25,295 25,295 25,295 EBITDA 683 683 683 Net profit / (loss) Before Tax (38) (38) 2,669 Neptune will continue to trade as normal up to Completion of the Transaction. Post Completion, Neptune is not expected to derive any further operating revenue, other than interest and investment income. Use of proceeds Pending the deployment of the Cash Consideration, and subject to the requirement to maintain the $5 million cash balance during the Retention Period, this may be deposited with banks and/or financial institutions, invested in short term money markets and/or marketable securities, or used for any other purpose on a short term basis, as the Directors may deem appropriate in the interests of the Company. It is the Directors' current intention that, subject to receipt of necessary Shareholder approvals and subject to applicable law and regulatory requirements, the Consideration 5 The financial effects set out in the table above are for illustrative purposes only and do not purport to be indicative or a projection of the results and financial position after Completion of the Transaction. The amounts in this table are based on the Company's 30 June 2019 financial statements and show the effect of the Transaction as if Completion had occurred on that date and ignoring the effect of any post Completion adjustments. Based on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Financial Position and Consolidated Income Statement at 30 June 2019 (unaudited). For the purposes of this illustration, the minimum consideration assumes an implied value of MMA shares based on a 30-day volume weighted average price of $0.20 and a trading price of $0.20 For the purpose of this illustration, the maximum consideration assumes an implied value of MMA shares based on a 30-day volume weighted average price of $0.30 and a trading price of $0.30

Shares will be distributed pro-rata to Shareholders as soon as practicable following Completion. The Company understands that ASX's usual policy is to allow trading in the Company's securities to continue for a period of up to six months following Completion (in the absence of some other reason to suspend trading), to allow time to complete the formalities of such pro- rata distribution and subsequent winding-up (or announcement of an intention to acquire a new business, should a suitable acquisition opportunity be identified). Following this, the ASX would usually be expected to suspend trading in the Company's securities until the Company makes an announcement acceptable to the ASX about its future activities. Transaction Structure and NMS shareholder approvals Under the Transaction, MMA will acquire the key operating subsidiaries of the Company. To ensure that such operating subsidiaries effectively comprise the entire operating business (and assets) of NMS, the Company has undertaken to carry out a restructure of its operations prior to completion of the Transaction. As the Transaction comprises the disposal of the Company's main undertaking for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 11.2, the Transaction requires the approval by a simple majority of Shareholders at a General Meeting, the notice for which will be despatched shortly. NMS has been informed that Blossomvale Investments Pte Ltd, NMS's 87% (and therefore largest) shareholder, intends to vote in favour of the Transaction at the General Meeting, subject to receipt of shareholder approval of MTQ (Blossomvale's parent company listed on the SGX) ("MTQ Shareholder Approval") and in the absence of a superior proposal. At the General Meeting, in accordance with undertakings given in the Agreement, the Company will also seek approval to change its name (subject to Completion occurring). If that approval is obtained and the Transaction Completes, the Company will be required to change its name as soon as practicable following Completion. In addition to unanimously recommending that Shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction in the absence of a superior proposal, the Directors of the Company also intend to vote any NMS shares they hold or control in favour of the Transaction (again, in the absence of a superior proposal). Key Terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement The key terms of the Share Purchase Agreement are summarised in Schedule 1 to this announcement. At this stage, subject to the conditions precedent to Completion being satisfied or waived, Completion is expected to occur in October/November 2019. Kind regards, NEPTUNE MARINE SERVICES LIMITED BOON WEE KUAH Chairman

Schedule 1 The key terms of the Agreement are set out below: Consideration The Consideration, which is expected to total between approximately $18.5 million and approximately $21.2 million, will comprise a payment of $5.0 million in cash ("Cash Consideration") and the balance in the form of MMA fully paid ordinary shares, with an implied value of between $13.5 million and $16.2 million (depending on the 30-day volume weighted average price of MMA shares for the period ending on the date that is two business days before Completion). The number of Consideration Shares to be issued on Completion will be calculated by reference to the volume weighted average share price of MMA shares in the 30 day period ending on the date that is two business days before completion ("VWAP") in accordance with the table below. As shown below, the implied value of the Consideration Shares will only be $13.5 million if the 30-day VWAP is less than or equal to $0.25. If the 30-day VWAP is equal to or greater than $0.25, then the implied value of the Consideration Shares will be greater than $13.5 million, but can be no higher than $16.2 million. 30-day VWAP per MMA Number of MMA Shares to Issue Price Share be Issued to NMS Less than or equal to 13,531,000 / the Issue Price The higher of $0.20 and the $0.25 30-day VWAP Greater than $0.25 but 54,124,000 $0.25 less than $0.30 $0.30 or greater 16,237,000 / the 30-day The 30-day VWAP VWAP All consideration is payable upon completion of the Transaction ("Completion"). The Agreement provides for an adjustment to the Consideration to the extent that business' net asset value at Completion is not approximately $18.5 million. NMS will bear any duty payable on the Transaction and MMA will pay duty payable on the Restructure (save in circumstances where MMA is entitled to be indemnified for any duty payable pursuant to the Excluded Liabilities Indemnity summarised below). Escrow The Cash Consideration has been deposited in an escrow account with Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP (as the "Escrow Agent") as an upfront refundable deposit. If Completion occurs, the Cash Consideration will be released by the Escrow Agent subject to its receipt of a release notice in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

