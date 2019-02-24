MMA Offshore : 25 February 2019 2019 Half Year Financial Report

MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED

HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2018

The Directors of MMA Offshore Limited ("MMA" or "Company") (ASX: MRM) present the Financial Report of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2018.

Financial Summary

Half year ended 31 Dec 2018 Half year ended 31 Dec 2017 Variance PCP Revenue $119.5M $92.5M  $27.0M EBITDA $12.6M $7.6M  $5.0M NPAT (Normalised)1 $(14.6)M $(22.7)M  $8.1M Impairment of Assets $(13.1)M $8.4M  $(21.5)M Reported NPAT $(27.7)M $(14.3)M  $13.4M

Commenting on the result, MMA's Chairman, Mr Andrew Edwards said:

"We are pleased to report a 66% increase in EBITDA over the previous corresponding period due to a combination of improving market conditions and our strategy to dispose of non-core assets which has eliminated losses on underutilised vessels.

"The weakness in the oil price during the latter part of 2018 has tempered sentiment but the fundamentals for a recovery in demand for our services remain sound as the oil majors are reporting strong cashflows even at current oil prices and we expect project approvals to increase significantly over the coming years to make up for a lack of sanctioning during the downturn.

"MMA has a strong core business which is well positioned to take advantage of an improvement in market conditions. We are also progressing a number of growth strategies to improve our returns including increasing our services in the subsea market, expanding our project logistics capability and taking advantage of opportunities to strategically charter in third party vessels to supplement our owned fleet.

"The recent market volatility contributed to a slight reduction in the independent market valuation of our fleet which resulted in a $13.1 million impairment charge (representing 2.6% of the net book value of our vessel assets). This compares to a positive $8.4 million in the previous corresponding period".

1 Excluding the impact of an asset impairment charge of $13.1m in 1H FY2019 and impairment reversal of $8.4m in 1H FY2018

MMA's Managing Director, Mr Jeffrey Weber, commented:

"MMA's vessel business is starting to improve with our fleet operating at healthier utilisation levels over the past 18 months.

"Unfortunately, we have yet to see any material rate increases, which are badly needed to enable the industry to generate sustainable returns on assets, but the trend is heading in the right direction. MMA is well positioned to capitalise on the cyclical return of the industry given its significant operating leverage due to its fixed cost base.

"We have executed a very focused strategy during the downturn, divesting non-core assets, strengthening our balance sheet and reducing costs, all whilst maintaining our core capability around safety, operational excellence and innovation. Our reputation as a quality operator will stand us in good stead in terms of securing new contracts as the market improves.

"Our subsea fleet continues to build its reputation in the market completing a range of complex projects during the first half. We also have three vessels engaged in accommodation support and walk to work services, a growing part of our business.

"We expect the second half of FY2019 to be stronger than the first half and we confirm our previous guidance with full year operating EBITDA expected to be in the vicinity of $27 million."

.

For further information contact:

Mr Jeffrey Weber Mr David Cavanagh Managing Director Chief Financial Officer +61 8 9431 7431 +61 8 9431 7431

ABN 21 083 185 693

Financial Report and Appendix 4D for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2018

_____________________________

MMA Offshore Limited

Financial Report for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2018

Table of Contents

Results for Announcement to the Market ...................................................................................................... 3

Directors' Report ........................................................................................................................................... 4

Auditor's Independence Declaration ............................................................................................................. 7

Audit Review Report ..................................................................................................................................... 8

Directors' Declaration .................................................................................................................................. 10

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ....................... 11

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ......................................................................... 12

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ........................................................................ 13

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows .................................................................................. 14

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................................... 15

Half Year Report Page 2

MMA Offshore Limited

Financial Report for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2018

Results for Announcement to the Market

Current Reporting Period: Half year ended 31 December 2018 Previous Reporting Period: Half year ended 31 December 2017

31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2017 Earnings $'000 $'000 % Change Revenue from ordinary activities 119,518 92,495 29% Loss before tax (26,713) (13,850) 93% Loss after tax attributable to members (27,671) (14,286) 94% Net loss attributable to members (27,671) (14,286) 94%

Information regarding the revenue and loss for the period is set out in the covering announcement accompanying this Report and in the Review of Operations in the Directors' Report on Page 4.

Dividends

Given the on-going market conditions, no interim dividend has been declared for the 2019 financial year.

Net Tangible Asset Backing 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2017 Net tangible asset backing per share $0.36 $0.38

Details of Entities Where Control Has Been Gained or Lost During the Period to the date of this Report MMA has not gained or lost control of any entities during the period up to the release of this Report.

Half Year Report Page 3