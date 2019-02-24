MMA Offshore : 25 February 2019 2019 Half Year Results Investor Presentation

MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED

HALF YEAR RESULTS

31 DECEMBER 2018

H1 FY2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Recent volatility in the oil price has impacted sentiment however longer term fundamentals for a recovery in demand for offshore services remain sound

SANCTIONED VOLUMES WENT DOWN

WITH THE 2014 OIL PRICE CRASHSANCTIONING NEEDED TO OFFSET DEPLETING PRODUCTION CAPACITY

94% OF OFFSHORE 2P RESERVES PROFITABLE AT US$60-65/BBL BRENT

The fact that the world would need to invest heavily in oil, almost irrespective of how the global energy system evolves over the next 20 years is something

Project sanctioning needed to offset which I don't think is well understood today"

depleting production capacity

Spencer Dale, BP Chief Economist, Feb 2019

Despite short term volatility, key market analyst forecasting solid growth in offshore capex driven by new project approvals

COMMITTED OFFSHORE CAPEX SET FOR

SOLID COMEBACK STORYTURNAROUND IN 2019 WITH MORE MEANINGFUL

GROWTH EXPECTED FROM 2020

Source: Rystad Energy, Feb 2019

Source: Rystad Energy, Feb 2019