MMC Bhd : Northport and POIC Sign Strategic Collaboration Agreement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE NORTHPORT AND POIC SIGN STRATEGIC COLLABORATION AGREEMENT PORT KLANG, 18 October 2019 - Northport (Malaysia) Bhd ("Northport") and POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd ("POIC") have signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) for the establishment of a sister port relationship with the aim of boosting trade links and increasing the cargo flow through their respective ports. The signing of the agreement sealed both parties' commitment to cooperate in port management and facilitate trade between West Malaysia and East Malaysia as well as the neighboring region with special focus on the BIMP-EAGA(Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area) trade route. The SCA was signed by Northport's Chief Executive Officer, Dato' Azman Shah Mohd Yusof and POIC's Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Dr. Pang Teck Wai in Port Klang today. The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah cum Minister of Trade and Industry of Sabah, YB Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau. Under the agreement, both ports are expected to share their respective range of experience, capabilities, resources, knowledge and know-how in the fields of port management, container handling, conventional cargo services, marine services, on- dock logistics, the Halal trade, liquid bulk, dry bulk and distribution parks. "With Northport's 118 year's history, we believe that our experience in managing one of Malaysia's major multipurpose gateway port would benefit POIC especially for the operation of their brand new container terminal. Northport, on the other hand, would benefit from POIC's experience in developing industrial parks and handling bulk cargo operations to support the trade requirements of their investors." said Dato' Azman. Northport is a subsidiary of MMC Ports, Malaysia's largest port operator. MMC Ports is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MMC Corporation Berhad, a conglomerate involved in ports and logistics, energy and utilities, engineering, and industrial development. MMC also owns Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd, Johor Port Berhad, Penang Port Sdn Bhd, Tanjung Bruas Port Sdn Bhd and Kontena Nasional Berhad, a logistics Page 1 of 5

provider. Internationally, MMC has presence in Saudi Arabia via Red Sea Gateway Terminal Company Limited, a container port terminal within the Jeddah Islamic Port. POIC is a wholly owned company of the State Government of Sabah which is developing an industrial park in Lahad Datu, Sabah and has recently completed the building of a container terminal within the same industrial park. POIC is envisaged to be not only a catalyst for the development of Sabah, but also the resource-rich BIMP- EAGA which supplies the global market with palm oil, cocoa, rubber, timber and minerals, including coal and petroleum. "Today's ceremony marks a huge milestone for both Northport and POIC as both ports are poised to play bigger roles in facilitating trade between West Malaysia and East Malaysia. We also believe that our strategic locations along the busy Straits of Malacca and BIMP-EAGA trade route would provide us with greater competitive advantage in this very challenging port and shipping industry," added Dato' Azman. The signing of the strategic collaboration with POIC will further strengthen Northport's relationship with the East Malaysia shipping fraternity. In September 2017, Northport signed an MoU to form The East Malaysia Network or TEAM Network with East Malaysia based shipping lines, Shin Yang Shipping Sdn Bhd and Harbour-Link Group Berhad. The MoU was aimed at achieving economies of scale through sharing of resources such as vessels, terminals arrangements and networks. Both POIC and Northport are envisaged to play the role of hub ports for the TEAM Network. Page 2 of 5

Photo caption : Northport's CEO, Dato' Azman Shah Mohd Yusof (front left) and POIC's CEO, Datuk Dr. Pang Teck Wai (front right) exchanging the Strategic Collaboration Agreement, witnessed by YB Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau (back right) and Mr. V. Vijayaindiaran, Assistant General Manager, Corporate & Development of Port Klang Authority (back left) at the signing ceremony. ### Page 3 of 5

About Northport (Malaysia) Bhd Northport (Malaysia) Bhd (Northport) is one of the largest multi-purpose gateway ports of its kind in the national ports system. Northport is grouped under MMC Port Holdings Sdn Bhd (MMC Ports), Malaysia's largest integrated logistics service provider. MMC Ports is a wholly- owned subsidiary of MMC Corporation Berhad, a leading utilities and infrastructure group with long standing credential and capabilities in Ports and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Engineering and Industrial Development. Northport offers dedicated facilities and services to handle a wide variety of cargoes ranging from containers to cars, break bulk cargoes as well as liquid and dry bulk cargoes of all types and shipment sizes. With a historical tradition dating back more than 100 years, Northport plays an important role in the development of the Malaysian economy and the country's burgeoning international trade. Northport is the winner of Malaysia's Best Seaport - Outstanding Performance Award presented by the Ministry of Transport Malaysia for two consecutive years, in conjunction with the Malaysia World Maritime Week 2016 and 2017. For more information, please visit http://www.northport.com.my/ About MMC Corporation Berhad MMC Corporation Berhad (MMC Group) is a leading utilities and infrastructure group with diversified businesses under four divisions, namely Ports and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Engineering and Industrial Development. Its key businesses under the Ports and Logistics division include the operations of Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd, Johor Port Berhad, Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, Penang Port Sdn Bhd, Tanjung Bruas Port Sdn Bhd and Kontena Nasional Berhad. Internationally, MMC Group has presence in Saudi Arabia via Red Sea Gateway Terminal Company Limited, a container port terminal within the Jeddah Islamic Port. Under the Energy and Utilities division, MMC Group is the single largest shareholder of both Malakoff Corporation Berhad and Gas Malaysia Berhad. MMC Group's Engineering division has played a leading role for the implementation of the entire project including the underground works package in completing the 51 km Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (KVMRT) Sungai Buloh-Kajang project (SBK Line) and is now the main turnkey contractor for the entire Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya project (SSP Line). Prior to this, MMC Group has successfully completed the 329 km Ipoh-Padang Besar Electrified Double Tracking Project as well as the innovative Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (SMART) motorway, the first of its kind, dual-purpose tunnel in the world. MMC Group is currently, undertaking key civil and infrastructure projects in the country namely Langat Centralised Sewerage Treatment Plant and Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant. Page 4 of 5

Under Industrial Development, MMC Group's Property develops and manages close to 6,000 acres of industrial developments in Iskandar Malaysia, Johor and Kulim, Kedah, which include the Senai Airport City, Tanjung Bin Petrochemical & Maritime Industrial Centre (TBPMIC) and the Northern Technocity (NTC). The Senai Airport City, TBPMIC and NTC developments come under the ambit of Group Property's three operating companies - Senai Airport City Sdn Bhd, Seaport Worldwide Sdn Bhd and Northern Technocity Sdn Bhd respectively. In other businesses, MMC Group wholly-owns Aliran Ihsan Resources Berhad, a company which specialises in the full spectrum of water treatment and Senai Airport Terminal Services Sdn Bhd, the operator of Senai International Airport in Johor Bahru - a major aviation hub and the main air transportation gateway to Iskandar Malaysia. Enquiries Please log on to www.mmc.com.my or call: Azmi Anis, Head of Corporate Communications, Northport (Malaysia) Bhd Tel: 012 - 3207755 / +603-3169 8888 Email: azmi@northport.com.my Azlina Ashar, Head of Group Corporate Communications, MMC Corporation Berhad Tel: 019 6688 990 / +603 2071 1124, Fax: +603 2026 2431 Email: azlina.ashar@mmc.com.my Page 5 of 5

