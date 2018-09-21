Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MMC : Held Conference to Launch a Whole Range of Drone Products and Announce Strategic Cooperations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 04:01am CEST

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In Jiaxing, China, Shenzhen MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology Co., Ltd. (MMC) held a conference displaying a whole range of drone products including aircraft, components, flight controlling systems, payloads systems, data communication systems and propulsion systems. MMC also invited a new cooperation concept - win-win strategic cooperation for the entire drone industry.

Strategic Cooperation

Over 200 participants attended the conference including International ISO authorities from US, Germany, UK, Italy, Japan and South Korea, global drone purchasers, partners (Actiondrone, India Eye, SMD, TOPXGUN, YouUAV), system integrators and developers, world-famous companies (Siemens, Nokia, Alibaba Cloud), AEROSPACE, 5iMX, and journalists from huanqiu.

MMC also announced its strategic cooperation with BSHARK, Artosyn and Alibaba Cloud to promote development of the entire drone industry.

Products

This conference exhibited 2 main drone models, 1 flight controller, 5 video transmitters, 2 ground stations, a whole pack of intelligent batteries and charger devices - all independently developed by MMC.

MX4-850, a foldable and detachable small size industrial drone with 51 minutes flight time, 5 km operation range of handheld remote controller and professional GSP24 control station with up to 10 km operation range.

A6 Plus, the most stable industrial drone with 70 minutes flight time, 10 kg payload capacity and compatible with different payloads.

FC1 Flight Controller with shock-absorbing structure and dual IMU redundancy design, 5 video transmission systems cover a 3 - 20 km communication range with the lowest latency and the most competitive price.   

GSM1P Handheld Remote Controller and GSP24 Control Station with real-time HD transmission performance and intelligent batteries and charging device. 

Cooperation Gifts

To expand drone applications and accelerate development of the commercial drone industry, MMC prepared 1,000 plug-and-play connectors as gifts to the guests.

"I believe a company can only thrive alongside the whole industry," said Mr. Lu, the president of MMC.

About MMC

Established in 2009, MMC has spent a decade boosting the growth of industrial drones. From the major airframe and crucial flight controlling system to the practical application related payloads, several global service centers have been built to bring convenient drone service to clients and meet their requirements in a timely fashion. MMC greatly appreciates its industrious staff and grants them stock. Every year, revenue doubles and the company has grown from 10 people to 500. www.mmcuav.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mmc-held-conference-to-launch-a-whole-range-of-drone-products-and-announce-strategic-cooperations-300714454.html

SOURCE MMC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:04aCASELLA WASTE : Trial date looms for Southbridge vs. Casella
AQ
05:01aCANWEL BUILDING MATERIALS : Announces Change of Auditor
AQ
04:57aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Chicago hotel strike takes step toward resolution with Marriott contract, union says
AQ
04:49aPRUDENTIAL : Changes in issued share capital
PU
04:44aTENFU CAYMAN : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
04:44aIt’s Harvest Season! Preserve Your Bountiful Harvest with Excalibur Dehydrators
BU
04:42aC-Data Selects CloudBlue to Power New Cloud Services Business
BU
04:39aSEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES : Announces Mr. Peter Dueck P.Geo as New Director
AQ
04:34aSHARP : Receives Order to Construct Mega Solar Power Plants in Binh Thuan and Long An Provinces in Vietnam
PU
04:33aWEST AFRICAN RESOURCES : to Present at the Precious Metals Summit, Beaver Creek
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.