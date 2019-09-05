Log in
MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

09/05/2019 | 10:16am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

3M Company (NYSE: MMM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019
Class Period: February 9, 2017 and May 28, 2019

Get additional information about MMM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/3m-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019
Class Period: November 14, 2018 and July 12, 2019

Get additional information about CTST: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/canntrust-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019
Class Period: February 26, 2018 and July 1, 2019

Get additional information about GTT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/gtt-communications-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019
Class Period: March 2, 2015 and May 2, 2018

Get additional information about CAH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cardinal-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
