MNB accepts bids in the amount of HUF 655 billion at its one-week deposit tender held for the first time

04/02/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

2 April 2020

Bids in the amount of HUF 655 billion were submitted at the Magyar Nemzeti Bank's one-week deposit tender today. All submitted bids were accepted by the MNB. There were 17 banks participating in the one-week deposit tender.

In its press release of 1 April 2020, the Magyar Nemzeti Bank notified the sector that it decided to announce its one-week deposit instrument on a regular basis, due to liquidity developments of recent weeks and the uneven distribution of liquidity among banks. The Bank wishes to use and announce this instrument actively as long as it is warranted by liquidity developments.

The one-week deposit instrument has a fixed interest rate and is remunerated at the 0.9 per cent base rate, as opposed to the -5 basis point interest rate on the O/N deposit instrument. The one-week deposit instrument is available for the Bank's monetary policy counterparty institutions.

The deposit tender will be announced regularly, every Thursday, and settlement will be carried out on the day of the tender.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 21:52:02 UTC
